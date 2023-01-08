10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $25 Blink Mini cam, Philips Sonicare sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Sunday’s top deals offer deep discounts on some of our favorite tech devices and more. For example, Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale with prices starting at just $99.99. You can also save 30% on Blink Mini home security cameras, and there’s a big sale on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.
The team at BGR Deals has put together a roundup of our 10 favorite deals of the day. You’ll also find several bonus sales to check out.
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on popular Hopopro shower heads with thousands of 5-star reviews
- Apple AirPods are on sale for just $99.99, but they keep selling out so you’ll need to hurry
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max are on sale with discounts up to $80 off
- #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.89 each, which is even cheaper than they were on Black Friday
- Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. (Use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.)
- BONUS DEAL: Eligible shoppers can still get an $8 bonus credit if they buy a $40+ Amazon gift card
- Find more deals like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- There’s a big sale on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with discounts of up to 37% off
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3 on sale for only $24.99, or upgrade to the Echo Dot 5 with 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited for $34.99
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited
- BONUS DEALS: Learn more about this great deal in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Save $200 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- BONUS DEAL: Get the M1 MacBook Air for just $899 before it sells out
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our guide on the best laptop deals to find other popular notebook computers on sale
- Fitbit deals start at $39.95 right now
- The Blink Mini home security camera is 30% off right now, cutting the price to just $24.99
Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $146.99 Save up to 8% Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $19.97 $15.55 ($3.89 each) Save up to 15% Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, Black, HX9690/05 $189.96 $129.99 Save up to 32% Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… $229.95 $179.95 Save up to 22% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $34.99 $24.49 Save up to 30% Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% HOPOPRO 6 Functions Handheld Shower Head Set, High Pressure Shower Head High Flow Bathroom Hand… $59.99 $23.99 Save up to 60%