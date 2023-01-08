Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $25 Blink Mini cam, Philips Sonicare sale, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 8th, 2023 7:59AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday
Image: BGR

Sunday’s top deals offer deep discounts on some of our favorite tech devices and more. For example, Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale with prices starting at just $99.99. You can also save 30% on Blink Mini home security cameras, and there’s a big sale on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.

The team at BGR Deals has put together a roundup of our 10 favorite deals of the day. You’ll also find several bonus sales to check out.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $99.99 See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.89 Each See Pricing
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s…
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $24.99 (save 30%) See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $146.99 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $19.97 $15.55 ($3.89 each) Save up to 15% Available on Amazon Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, Black, HX9690/05 Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, Black, HX9690/05 $189.96 $129.99 Save up to 32% Available on Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… $229.95 $179.95 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $34.99 $24.49 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon HOPOPRO 6 Functions Handheld Shower Head Set, High Pressure Shower Head High Flow Bathroom Hand… HOPOPRO 6 Functions Handheld Shower Head Set, High Pressure Shower Head High Flow Bathroom Hand… $59.99 $23.99 Save up to 60% Available on Amazon
Maren Estrada
