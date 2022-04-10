Sunday Deals: $20 Fire Stick, $30 Echo Dot, $99 AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There are some truly incredible deals on Sunday, April 10. As you might’ve guessed, there is a massive Easter sale now in full swing.
You can save big on so many best-selling Amazon devices today, too. From Fire TV Sticks to Echo speakers and so much more, there are tons of amazing deals to be found. You can see them all on this special Amazon page. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg today!
We sifted through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals that you need to see today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on iWALK portable iPhone chargers, with prices from $18
- AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99 — that’s amazing!
- BONUS DEALS: On top of those deals, AirPods 3 dropped to $169 and AirPods Max have a big $70 discount if you hurry
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $30 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Best-selling Atkins protein bars, keto snacks, and more are on sale with deep discounts
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99 right now!
- BONUS DEALS: Get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, or the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99
- Get the beloved Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 if you hurry
- BONUS DEALS: The newer Echo Dot 4th-Gen is down to $39.99, the Echo is $74.99, Echo Show devices start at $54.99, and more
- Score a $50 Echo Auto for $19.99 and add hands-free Alexa to any car
- The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.28 each
- BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$30.14 You Save:$14.85 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iWALK Small Portable Charger 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank Cute Battery Pack Compatible with… List Price:$34.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$14.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 50pcs KN95 Face Mask Black 5 Layer Cup Dust Safety Masks Filter Efficiency≥95% Breathable Elast… List Price:$39.99 Price:$13.99 ($0.28 / Count) You Save:$26.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Atkins Endulge Treat Chocolate Caramel Mousse Bar. Rich Chocolate & Fluffy Mousse. Keto-Friendl… List Price:$8.99 Price:$4.93 You Save:$4.06 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.