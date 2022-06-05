10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $179 AirPods Pro, huge Amazon refurb sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re in search of the best deals of the day on Sunday, June 5, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many great sales happening right now!
First of all, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to $179.99. That’s the best price of the year so far. You’ll also find other AirPods models with discounts up to $100 off.
Next up, there’s a giant sale on refurbished Amazon devices. It includes everything from Fire TV Sticks and tablets to the Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more. Prices start at just $16.99.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Greenworks outdoor electric power tools are on sale for one day only on Sunday
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99 — that’s a nice $69 discount!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Plus, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Amazon is hosting a MASSIVE sale on refurbished Amazon devices, like the Fire TV Stick Lite ($16.99), Fire TV Stick 4K ($28.99), and Echo Dot ($24.99) — see all the deals on this special Amazon page
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — be prepared for spring and summer!
- The 44mm Apple Watch SE just hit a new all-time low price of $229, which is even less than the 40mm version
- Score a brand new ASUS Chromebook CX1 for just $129.99!
- BONUS DEALS: You’ll also find the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $129, or upgrade to the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 for $299.99 instead of $370
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 91,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Believe it or not, you can buy a Philips One by Sonicare battery-powered toothbrush for just $19.96! Or, get the upgraded rechargeable version for $29.96
- Get the new ultra-thin version of the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.79 if you’re a Prime member or $31.99 without Prime
