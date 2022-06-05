10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $179 AirPods Pro, huge Amazon refurb sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in search of the best deals of the day on Sunday, June 5, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many great sales happening right now!

First of all, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to $179.99. That’s the best price of the year so far. You’ll also find other AirPods models with discounts up to $100 off.

Next up, there’s a giant sale on refurbished Amazon devices. It includes everything from Fire TV Sticks and tablets to the Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more. Prices start at just $16.99.

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Sunday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $42.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price: $44.99 Price: $31.49 You Save: $13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player List Price: $44.99 Price: $28.99 You Save: $16.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 32GB eMMC, 4GB… List Price: $229.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $100.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price: $39.99 Price: $28.79 You Save: $11.20 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price: $24.96 Price: $19.96 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price: $309.00 Price: $229.00 You Save: $80.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo, 2Ah Battery and Charg… List Price: $249.99 Price: $206.99 You Save: $43.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!