10 deals you can't miss on Sunday: $0.99 Echo Dot, Fitbit sale, Bose speakers, more

Published Dec 4th, 2022 7:59AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday
Christmas is coming up fast, and so many of today’s top deals make perfect Christmas presents. From Fitbit bands and smartwatches to Blink Mini cameras and more, there are tons of best-sellers on sale with deep discounts.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3 Each See Pricing
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni…
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $159.00 See Pricing
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch…
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch… $110.69 See Pricing
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s…
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $15 Each See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $16.97 $12.19 Save up to 28% Available on Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… $59.99 $35.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… $149.95 $110.69 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $64.99 $29.99 Save up to 54% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… $199.00 $129.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Maren Estrada
