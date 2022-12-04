10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $0.99 Echo Dot, Fitbit sale, Bose speakers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Christmas is coming up fast, and so many of today’s top deals make perfect Christmas presents. From Fitbit bands and smartwatches to Blink Mini cameras and more, there are tons of best-sellers on sale with deep discounts.
In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Featured deals in this roundup:
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon is running a big sale on Fitbit health trackers, smartwatches, & accessories with prices starting at $39.95!
- You can get an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card — learn more in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.05 each, which is the lowest price of 2022
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- Get 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $20 at Amazon
- Amazon is running a massive sale on Blink cameras with prices starting at just $18 each when you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack
- Pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited
- Learn more about this great deal in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews for $16.50 each — 2-packs typically sell for $60!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $15.92 instead of $50!
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low of $159 — this is the first time it’s been in stock since the summer
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home audio
- 23andMe DNA tests are still on sale at Black Friday prices starting at just $79
Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $16.97 $12.19 Save up to 28% Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… $59.99 $35.99 Save up to 40% FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… $149.95 $110.69 Save up to 26% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $64.99 $29.99 Save up to 54% Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… $199.00 $129.00 Save up to 35%
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!