10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $40 off Apple Watch S8, $20 Echo Dot, $130 ASUS laptop, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Black Friday is now less than three weeks aware, but are already so many early Black Friday 2022 deals you can shop now. Instead of spending hours sifting through them all, however, we’ll show you a few particularly great deals.
In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include a $250 ASUS VivoBook Go Windows 11 laptop for just $129.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.80 each, $40 off the Apple Watch Series 8, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $19.99, and more.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Get the $250 ASUS ViviBook Go Windows 11 laptop for just $129.99
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.94 each — 2-packs typically sell for $50!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $15.99 instead of $50!
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99, matching the lowest price of the year
- Or, upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, which is the best price since Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
- The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS+Cellular is down to $489 instead of $529
- Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot is down to just $19.99 today
- Score the best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum for only $179!
- BONUS DEALS: The Roomba j7 & j7+ are huge upgrades and today, they’re both down to the lowest prices of 2022
- Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro are on sale for just $139.99 at Best Buy
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $100 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now on Amazon
- Save up to $500 off stunning LG C1 OLED 4K TVs
- Wildly popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google Assistant are down to just $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$45.99 Price:$27.59 You Save:$18.40 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop, 2022 Version, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 6… List Price:$249.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$120.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price:$529.00 Price:$489.99 You Save:$39.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$99.01 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price:Was $249, Now $139 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,296.99 You Save:$503.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.