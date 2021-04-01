It hasn’t even been 24 hours since I wrote about a pair of garbage “male enhancement” supplements that the FDA busted, yet again, because they contain prescription drugs. That story followed one a week earlier where some other brands were busted for the same thing, and today we have another one. Oh, sorry, not one. Seven. Seven over-the-counter “performance” enhancers were just recalled because — surprise! — they contain the Sildenafil and Tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in prescription-only drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively.

The drugs, which carry names that suggest they are sold exclusively on the counters of near-bankrupt gas stations, are just the latest in a line of trash “brands” that produce “male performance” pills, get caught putting prescriptions drugs in them, and then take them off the market. It’s kind of incredible that this is still going on, almost a decade after the FDA began keeping a list of these recalled pills. Once one is taken off the market, three more pop up in its place.

Let’s be real here. There’s no way that these “brands” — and I put brands in quotation marks because it’s undoubtedly the same one or two companies peddling this trash under different names to avoid more serious consequences — don’t know that there are levels of Viagra and Cialis in their supplements. They claim that their pills are drug-free, and that might attract the attention of someone who can’t take prescription drugs like Viagra due to underlying health conditions. So, they opt for an over-the-counter alternative but end up just taking the exact same prescription drugs they were trying to avoid in the first place.

Humorously, the drugs that were recalled yesterday carry the names Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69k and Thumbs Up 7 Red 70k. Those two supplements were sold under different brand names, believe it or not. Today’s recall includes Thumbs Up 7 Black 25k and Thumbs Up 7 White 11k, both of which are sold under yet another brand name. I’m not even going to bother posting the brand name here because it literally doesn’t matter whatsoever. These manufacturers invent brand names out of thin air and just put the exact same pills in every package.

In addition to those two new Thumbs Up 7 recalls, some other horrifically-named supplements are also being recalled. Those include Shogun-X 7000, 69MODE 69, and of course Krazy Night. I mean you really can’t make this stuff up. It’s that bad.

The FDA is advising anyone that purchased these supplements to dispose of them immediately. They aren’t approved for sale, they shouldn’t even exist, and taking them could literally kill you. If you regularly rely on these kinds of pills to help you in the bedroom, talk to your doctor and see what else can be done. There’s no point in risking your life over this nonsense and all you’re doing is supporting scam artists that are trying to make a buck while putting lives at risk.

