The past twelve months have been a collective nightmare for all of us, so for 2021, we’ll take good news wherever we can get it. Today, good news comes in the form of free food, as Dunkin’ announced that every Wednesday from March 24th through April 21st will be Free Donut Wednesday. Every member of the DD Perks program will be able to pick up one free classic donut with the purchase of any drink at Dunkin’ stores around the country.

“We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week. With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.

Today's Top Deal The crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside anything is under $29 today! List Price:$36.99 Price:$28.85 You Save:$8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

On Free Donut Wednesdays, Dunkin’ will offer a wide selection of flavors at participating stores, such as Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, and Double Chocolate.

Beyond the free donuts, Dunkin’ is also adding a new Blueberry Pomegranate flavored Dunkin’ Refresher to its menu, which it calls “a bright and brilliant combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins.” Members have to buy a drink anyway for their free donut, so there’s one for them to try.

If you aren’t currently a DD Perks member, you can sign up at DDPerks.com or in the mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android. From the website, click “Sign Up,” enter all of the relevant information, and then click “Submit” at the bottom of the page. Be sure to include your date of birth to get a free birthday beverage. Once you are a member, you will earn five points for every dollar you spend, and 200 points will net you a free drink.

If one free donut a week for the next month is not enough sugar for you, Krispy Kreme’s new offer might do the trick. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at a Krispy Kreme store will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. Unlike the Dunkin’ offer, this promotion lasts all year long, and you can take advantage of it once a day every day until the end of 2021.

Today's Top Deal Amazon's #1 best-selling Wi-Fi range extender just hit the lowest price ever! List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission