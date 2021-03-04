If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From restaurants and bars to ATM owners and more, there are so many businesses out there that deal with a lot of cash. Aren’t you getting at least a little tired of counting all those bills by hand? In the past, the only alternative has been to shell out hundreds or even more than $1,000 for a money counter machine that does all the hard work for you. Even at that steep price, a money counter is more than worth it for many businesses since they can help cut down on wasted time and on accounting errors. But on Thursday, for one day only, you can pick up a best-selling Aneken NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine for just $77.99!

The Aneken NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine might be missing a few high-end features like denomination counting, but it’s actually still loaded with way more features than you might expect in a machine with a retail price of $130. Oh, and if you do want denomination counting, the upgraded Aneken NX-620 that retails for $250 is on sale right now for $189.99 thanks to a $60 coupon you can clip on Amazon.

Back to the NX-580, this popular money counter is fast and accurate. On top of that, it uses three tried and true technologies to detect counterfeit bills as well as bills that are torn or damaged. In addition to UV and IR detection methods, this great money counter also senses the special magnetic ink that’s used to print on US currency notes.

At $130, the Aneken NX-580 money counter is already a tremendous value. Check out with the coupon code AJHAMLPI before the end of the day, however, and you’ll pick one up for just $77.99.

Aneken NX-580

【PRECISER IDENTIFY】 – UV/Ultraviolet, MG/Magnetic, and IR/Infrared – three powerful methods to detect counterfeit cash, ripped, or damaged bills. Three modes can be enabled simultaneously or separately. ATTENTION: NX-580 money counter only counts the number of bills, NOT the denomination.

【DUAL DISPLAYS】 – With a built-in LED screen, changing the operating modes and checking bill counts is easier. The external LED display showing the client how many bills clearly.

【HIGH EFFICIENCY & LARGE CAPACITY】 – This money counter utilizes a high-speed motor it can count up to 1,000 bills per minute, there is only a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of missing counterfeit currency. The hopper and stacker capacity is more than 200 bills.

【MULTIPLE MODES】 Count, Add, and Batch modes make money counting easy. In add mode, the money counter can add multiple batches together to give you a total amount of bills; In batch mode, set the machine to count bills in a batch of your choice, like 10 bills a batch.

【WHAT YOU GET】Package Includes – 1 * NX-580 Bill Counter, 1 * Power cord , 1 * Brush ,1 * External display and 1 * User manual (If you received money counter with signs of damage or wear during the shipping, please contact us and we promise to help you solve the problem)

Aneken NX-620

💰 Counterfeit Detection: NX-602 Money counter has three detection modes – UV-ultraviolet, MG-magnetic, and IR-infrared, which can detect counterfeit cash, ripped or damaged bills. For getting more accurate detection results, you can use these three modes at the same time or separately. Bill counter can count the number of bills, and also calculate the total amount after you set the denomination value. ☆Note: The denomination value cannot be recognized.

💰 Multiple Modes Available: ①The money counter machine has two modes of bills counting only and counting the value amount, meeting different counting requirements. ②The cash counter has a manual and automatic mode, to facilitate different working rhythms. ③ Also have multiple modes as Count, add, and batch modes make money counting simple.

💰 Large-Capacity Upgrade: This high-speed bill counter machine can count up to 1,300 bills/min, save your time. The large-capacity hopper can hold 500 bills, and the stacker can hold 300 bills, which can meet the greater needs. This cash counting machine has almost no paper jams and low noise.

💰 Dual Display: The money counter machine equips an embedded screen for easy to operate modes, track bill counts, and total amount. The external LED display clearly displays the cash counts and total amount, with clear fonts, and low energy consumption.

💰 Packaging & Warranty: ① One for each of the following items – NX-602 Money Counter, Adaptor, External LED Display, Clean Brush, Spare parts, User manual. ② We provide a two-year warranty and lifetime technical support for the bill counter. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will reply within 24 hours and provide the best service.

