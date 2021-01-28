If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s called the Sawyer TAP Water Filter and it attaches to just about any threaded faucet (or outdoor hose connection) in seconds.

Everyone loves the LifeStraw portable water filter that’s a best-seller for hiking and camping, and this new filter for home and RV use has been getting lots of love too.

The beloved LifeStraw portable water filter is one of the most popular products on Amazon ahead of the holidays each year. It also happens to be on sale right now with a nice discount. The manufacturer says that by using this great portable filter, you can turn just about any water you come across outdoors into potable water that’s safe and refreshing. It’s basically a portable Brita filter!

The LifeStraw is perfect for the great outdoors, but so many people use pitchers in their houses so they can drink tap water without worrying about all the contaminants. What if we told you there’s another option and you’ll never have to wait for your pitcher to filter your water again? You need to see the hot new TAP Water Filter from Sawyer, which is available right now at Amazon for under $40.

Sawyer is a leading brand that’s known far and wide for its water filtering products. That said, this new model might be our favorite Sawyer filter yet.

Just attach the TAP Water Filter to any threaded faucet in your home and you instantly have filtered water without having to wait for a pitcher to slowly run water through the upper chamber down into the main well. How good is this Sawyer model filter, you ask? According to the company, the TAP removes 99.99999% of all bacteria including salmonella and E. coli, 99.9999% of all protozoa like giardia, and 100% of microplastics. It doesn’t get much better than that.

This great compact filter connects to nearly any faucet or garden hose spigot, and there are included adapters for atypical fittings. There’s also an extension hose you can use in shallow sinks. According to Sawyer, it can filter up to 500 gallons of water per day, and it’ll last up to 10 years if you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. It definitely seems like it’s time to ditch your pitcher. The TAP Water Filter from Sawyer is so simple to use because all you have to do is attach it to start filtering. There’s no waiting like you do with a common water-filtering pitcher. Plus, being able to use it indoors or outdoors really makes this worthwhile.

Sawyer Products SP134 TAP Water Filtration System, Fits Faucets & Hose Bibs, Blue (one Size) List Price:$39.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$4.07 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullets from Amazon’s listing:

Makes bacteria-contaminated tap water potable; Ideal for use in rural locations, emergency kits, boil alerts, at campgrounds, festivals, events, in RVs, and for travel

Filter up to 500 gallons of water per day; reusable high-performance 0.1-micron absolute inline filter fits taps 17mm to 20mm (11/16″ to 3/4″); hose bibs (garden hose spigot); and some (not all) faucet aerators

Removes 99.99999% of all bacteria (salmonella, cholera, and E. coli); removes 99.9999% of all protozoa (such as giardia and cryptosporidium); also removes 100% of microplastics

TAP adapter attaches directly to other Sawyer filters such as MINI, Dual Threaded MINI, Micro Squeeze, and Squeeze Water filter (not included)

Includes: TAP filter, backwash adapter, threaded spigot adapter, dual threaded adapter, tap gauge, extension hose for use in a shallow sink

