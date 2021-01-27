A massive Spider-Man 3 leak spoils the film’s purported title, the plot, and the main villain.

Spider-Man 3 appears to be the most interesting Spider-Man film made to date and could turn out to be a pivotal film in Phase 4 of the MCU.

The leak also explains how the third film in the series will deal with the massive Far From Home cliffhanger and reveals the identity of a mysterious villain from the Infinity Saga, whose identity Marvel never disclosed.

I’d never thought I’d say this after Homecoming and Far From Home, but Spider-Man 3 might turn out to be one of the most exciting Marvel movies of Phase 4, and the best Spider-Man film that Marvel and Sony work on together. It’s not just the amazing cliffhanger of Far From Home that makes the third installment in the franchise so exciting — as a reminder, the world now knows the identity of Spider-Man, and Peter Parker will be on the run.

Rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3 have raised the stakes considerably as well. Spider-Man 3 will be a lot more important for the main MCU storyline than the previous two films, and someone has posted the entire plot of the movie. Like always, there’s no way to verify the veracity of this leak; only time will tell. But if you don’t want to see MCU spoilers, you should absolutely avoid what’s about to follow.

Before we get to the leak, I’ll also casually remind you of three important things to have in mind about Spider-Man 3. First, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in it, and he’ll take over the mentor role. Second, we’ll reportedly see all of Sony’s Spider-Men in this one, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This will be a multiverse film, with some of the villains of the previous Spider-Man series also included in the cast. And third, word on the street is that Spider-Man 3 is actually the middle part of a three-part story that starts with WandaVision and ends with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This brings us to the new leak that builds around these concepts; that’s why they’re so important. A person took to 4chan to post the full plot of the movie, which will reportedly be called Spider-Man: Homeworlds.

The first claim in this rumor is also the most annoying, plot-wise. The person said Peter (Tom Holland) would convince most of the world that he’s not Spider-Man. That’s the main cliffhanger of Far From Home, and fans have great expectations for that one. The leaker says Peter will be back in New York with Aunt May for Christmas and reconnect with his friends, including MJ and Ned.

J. Jonah Jameson still maintains that Spider-Man murdered Mysterio and that the government is covering it up, with the public being split between these two opposing views.

Doctor Strange will reportedly recruit Spider-Man early in the movie, giving him a special mission in the aftermath of WandaVision. Wanda “cracked open” the multiverse, and that’s how Peter will meet the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Men.

The film will mostly follow Holland’s Spider-Man in his search for The Benefactor. While some might say the 4chan leak regurgitates previous rumors and known facts, assembling them into a single story, The Benefactor is a brand new development in the Spider-Man 3 rumor mill. Last we heard of him, and we did hear of the Benefactor, we were in Ant-Man and The Wasp. At the time, I said he was the film’s actual villain, the person who would pay a large sum of money for a Pym’s breakthrough multiverse-related tech.

We had no idea who that person was, but the leak tells us that Willem Dafoe will play the MCU’s Norman Osborn in the film, unlike other villains. He would appear in other films, and he will turn out to be The Benefactor. Then again, maybe the person is just inventing all of this.

Peter’s job is to find The Benefactor, who is apparently assembling universe-displaced supervillains.

The multiverse will bring over to the MCU different versions of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. They’re not quite the same characters seen in previous Sony Spider-Man films, as they’ll be adapted for the new story. Similarly, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Michael Mando’s Scorpion will make appearances in the film. Spencer Smythe will provide them weapons. Michael Keaton’s Vulture will also appear briefly, and Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin will also be in the film. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio would also appear in Spider-Man 3, but in flashbacks. Kraven was reportedly the main villain for the first two acts, with The Benefactor having hired him to stop Spider-Man from interfering. Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius would also make brief cameos.

Peter will go up against all of them in the third act, and that’s why Doctor Strange will bring up the other two Spider-Men to help with the main Peter. Garfield will appear in the film for about 20 minutes, with Maguire getting just 15 minutes.

Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone will also be in Spider-Man 3, each getting five minutes of action. Stone might play Spider-Gwen at some point in the future. Charlie Cox, who will play Peter’s lawyer Matt Murdock, will never suit as Daredevil. He’ll get some 10 minutes of screen time.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will appear three times throughout the film for 15 minutes. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be his new apprentice, helping him return the universe-displaced people.

The leak also notes that Martin Starr and Hannibal Buress will return as Peter’s teachers Mr. Harrington and Coach Wilson, with Midtown High playing a “pivotal” role in the movie.

The leaker also claims that Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 are shooting back to back. This could make some sense. If this leak is accurate, Spider-Man 3 will be an incredibly complex story to tell, and one movie might not be enough. Then again, Marvel is yet to announce a Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 3 should premiere on December 17th, 2021, if the pandemic doesn’t interfere.