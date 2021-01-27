If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re outfitting your apartment or house, you’re going to want some pieces of furniture with versatility. You likely don’t have a home with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, studies, libraries, parlors, and kitchens. If you did, you’d be able to put pieces of furniture wherever you needed them and fill out your massive home. But, if you’re like most of us, you are looking for a piece that can serve multiple purposes. That’s what makes the console table such a great buy for any home. It can be used in different areas of your home. Also known as a sofa table, it can be placed in the living room, family room, dining room, or even entryway. The table surface sometimes has shelving beneath it, so it’s great for storage. The open area underneath is what makes it useful. You can use this for buffets, to place your keys and dog walking supplies on, as a spot to show off antiques, or just as a nice piece in the room. We’ve highlighted five top choices for console tables to give you an idea of how to spruce up your home.

For better displays

Give yourself three levels of displaying possibilities with the Convenience Concepts Oxford 1 Drawer Console Table. This is a sturdy table that has three different levels and sections, allowing you to place various items on each. The sides feature an X pattern that will fit in well with any kind of scheme. There are 10 different color designs you can choose from: black, blue, cherry/black, cobalt blue, coral, driftwood/white, espresso, gray, seafoam, and white. There is a drawer at the top for concealed storage. It doesn’t take much time to assemble, so you can do it at your home. It weighs 42 pounds and measures 39.5″ x 12″ x 31.5″.

Three different shelving levels

10 different color options

Weighs 42 pounds

Add some metallic accents

You’ll love the simplistic style of the VASAGLE Console Table. Offered in rustic brown, rustic dark brown, or greige, it will look good wherever you put it. This is a decorative accent piece that takes no time to set up. It comes with easy to follow instructions and numbered parts. The metal frame and wooden top provides a terrific contrast. It has adjustable feet that allows for any floor irregularities, so you can adjust it to properly remain level. It won’t scratch your floor either.

Decorative accent piece offered in three colors

Metal frame with wooden top

Adjustable feet

Don’t worry about overloading it

If you’re in the market for a sturdy piece of furniture, check out the Walker Edison Barnwood Farmhouse Rectangle Accent Entryway Table. This measures 46″ x 14″ x 30″ and can support up to 100 pounds. There is a top and a lower shelf to place items on. It comes in five different finishes to showcase an urban industrial style. You can use this as an entry table, sofa table, or even a computer desk. The corner metal details create pleasant accents for the piece. The durable laminate table top can withstand having your antiques placed on it.

Measures 46″ x 14″ x 30″

Comes in five different finishes

Showcases an urban industrial style

A tall and slender fit

Perfect for a corner or next to a sofa or chair, the Crown Mark Draper Console Table will draw eyes to it. That’s because of the curved table legs that offer a sleek and smooth look. The square feet give it a stacked look. This has a clean espresso finish that enriches the room around it. It is a taller table than the other ones on the list, measuring 31.5″ x 11.5″ x 34″. The clean lines and sleek legs give the table its smooth shape. There are two shelves, allowing you storage space.

Curved table legs

Square feet for a stacked look

34″ in height

Save yourself some money

The HOMERECOMMEND Console Sofa Table will provide you with bang for your buck. It comes in three varying color options, two versions of maple and a brown choice. It is made from a black metal frame with a sandy powder coating. Made for sturdiness and durability, it is a multi-functioning table. It can hold keys, books, pictures, bags, and telephones. It measures 41.54″ x 11.61″ x 28.03″. The instructions for assembling are included in the box. This is a cost-effective choice for your home.

Black metal frame with a sandy powder coating

Measures 41.54″ x 11.61″ x 28.03″

Three color options

