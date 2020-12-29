If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, the MyQ smart garage door opener is easily one of the most popular smart home devices ever.

It’s easy to set up and it lets you control your garage door using a smartphone, tablet, or even your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support.

This best-seller retails for $40, but it just dropped back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $16.78.

Once the deal sells out — which is undoubtedly inevitable — you should still be able to pick one up for just $29.98, which is still a phenomenal price.

Christmas is over so it can’t be a Christmas miracle, but something truly shocking just happened over at Amazon.

All the big holiday sales have ended now that Christmas is behind us. Sure, there are still plenty of impressive deals available at Amazon and other online retailers, but the best sales of the season should all be over — right? Well, think again because an incredible opportunity just popped up at Amazon and you’re going to be so angry if you miss it. The MyQ smart garage door opener, which is easily one of the most popular smart home devices we’ve ever covered, just dropped back down to the lowest price of all time!

As the name suggests, Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener adds connectivity and smart functionality to your garage door. It takes about 15 or 20 minutes for even a novice to install, and then you can open and close your door with your smartphone or tablet. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can open and close your garage door with nothing but your voice.

The MyQ is already an incredible value at its full retail price of $40. In fact, it cost $100 when it first launched and it was an incredible value at that price, too! Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you can pick one up for only $16.78. That matches the all-time low price from this past Black Friday, and it’s a deal that’s definitely not going to last long. Once it sells out though, you should still be able to get one for $29.98 — and that’s a phenomenal price!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$29.97 Price:$16.78 You Save:$13.19 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s listing — and make sure you read about the promotion that can get you a $30 Amazon credit!

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

Requirements needed to start – a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 feet of the myQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

Simple setup: Wireless installation with easy step by step instructions provided in the myQ App means you’ll be able to enjoy smart garage control in minutes

Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ guest feature (Note: Not intended for guests under the age of 13)

Smart collaboration: Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

Core features: Opening, closing, and receiving garage door status notifications are included with myQ App at no additional charge

