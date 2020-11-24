If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never a bad time to get in shape, but during the holidays, it can be harder.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are available now and there are some great options on Fitbit

You can save up to $50 on select Fitbit products right now during the Black Friday sale.

With Thanksgiving and all the other holidays around this time of year, you’re bound to be eating way more than you normally would. Many times, you’ll be so full, it’ll take a miracle to get you from the table to the couch. Pies, meats, cheese, soups, veggies, cookies and the lot are all frequently feasted on. But you need to keep up with the exercise during the holiday season to help stave off that holiday weight gain.

Luckily, as a part of the Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering deep discounts on Fitbit devices! You can get up to $50 off select items right now, but this deal won’t last long. Depending on what kind of watch or wearable you’re looking for, Fitbit has you covered.

Check out all of the amazing deals right here:

Fitbit Charge 4 – $99.95 (reg. $149.95)

Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more and see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route

With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of exercise

Get a 90-day free trial of the Fitbit Premium to help you stay active, sleep well and manage stress. Unlock it all in the Fitbit app. (The valid payment method required. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. Offer valid for new Premium users only)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $69.95 (reg. $99.95)

Free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users (Free trial may only be activated with device activation & within 60 days of device activation. Valid payment method required. New users only. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees)

Earn Active Zone Minutes as you progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity and use 20+ exercise modes to track goals like distance, calories burned and more

Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned

Fitbit Ace 2 – $49.95 (reg. $69.95)

Steps & active minutes tracking lets kids skip, jump & move their way to a healthier life. The syncing range is up to 6 meters

Kids earn virtual badges and fun on screen celebrations when they reach their goals

Bring on the pool party cannonballs or lunchtime spills Ace 2 is swim proof (water resistant to 50 meters)

Fitbit Versa 2 – $149.95 (reg. $199.95)

Includes all verse 2 features plus a premium jacquard woven band, an extra classic silicone band and a 3 month free trial of Fitbit premium, which turns the stats on your wrist into personalized health and fitness guidance just for you (terms and restrictions apply)

Use amazon Alexa built in to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice (third party app may be required; amazon Alexa not available in all countries)

Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, sleep score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights

