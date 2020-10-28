iPhone 13 leak suggests the new iPhone could be the first to feature a 1TB model.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser says that we should expect 1TB iPhones, which seems to suggest that Apple is planning to launch a 1TB model within the next year.

Other brands have already added 1TB models to their lineups, including Samsung.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature a number of significant upgrades over the iPhone 11 series. The A14 Bionic chip is faster than any processor Apple has ever made, each and every model is equipped with an OLED display, and 5G has finally made its way to the iPhone line. One upgrade that Apple has yet to adopt is more internal storage, as the iPhone 12 series caps out at 512GB. But the wait for 1TB iPhone models might soon be over.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser spent most of 2020 successfully leaking Apple announcements before Apple could make them, and on Tuesday, he wrote in a tweet that he hopes we’re ready for 1TB iPhones. He didn’t tweet anything else, but it seems as if he is suggesting that the next flagship iPhone will have a 1TB model:

hope y’all are ready for 1TB iphones — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 28, 2020

1TB smartphone models are a relatively recent innovation, with Samsung bringing the 1TB Galaxy S10+ to market in 2019. Cloud storage can alleviate some of the pressure on phone makers to shove quite so much storage space into their phones, but as the quality of photos and videos continues to improve, space is at a premium.

As noted by Wccftech, one of the other recent iPhone 13 rumors that sprung up recently was from a Twitter tipster who claimed that the 2021 iPhone will be capable of recording 8K videos at up to 45 frames per second. This source doesn’t have much of a track record, so we’re taking the “leak” with a grain of salt, but whether it’s true or not, the fact is that high-quality videos take up a ton of space. On the Galaxy S20, a single minute of 8K/30fps footage comes in at 600MB. If the video quality is even higher on the next iPhone, you can see just how quickly you will run out of room if you attempt to film everything at the highest possible quality.

Whatever the reasoning behind Apple’s decision, Prosser has been right far more often than he’s been wrong, so we can likely expect to see the first 1TB iPhone next year. That said, it’s worth noting that Apple’s plans have changed more than once due to the coronavirus pandemic — most notably with the delayed release date of the iPhone 12 — and they could change again within the next twelve months as Apple finalizes its plans for the iPhone 13. In the meantime, we’ll keep holding out hope that new AirPods actually launch within the next few months.