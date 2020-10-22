If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some deals are just too good to pass up. Buy one get one free on any type of frozen pizza at the store is always a big hit. Getting half-price appetizers will never make anybody frown. When it comes to deals on electronics, sometimes they are too hard to find. Rather than battling people in the store on a day you know there is a sale, like Black Friday, you should scout them out from your computer. HP has a 72-hour sales event that is too good for you to miss.

Today, tomorrow, and Saturday, HP is hosting a flash sale where, throughout the three days, it is lowering the price on desktops, laptops, printers, and other items that are sure to please. Select computers, monitors and accessories will see their prices plummet at some point, so it will pay for you to check back. You won’t find these prices in stores, so heading over to HP.com is where you want to watch. On top of the prices dropping, HP has slashed the price on other items that you love, so now’s the time to shop.

Right off the bat, there is a limited amount of time to get $100 off the HP Laptop – 15t. One of HP’s most popular laptops, it features a thin and light display that has an 81% screen to body ratio. It has an Intel® processor and reliable flash-based storage that provides a great value. It takes almost no time to charge and the battery lasts a long time. Typically starting at $679.99, you can get it for $579.99 if you catch it at the right spot.

Gamers are always looking for deals because the cost of gaming equipment can be pretty pricey. That’s why getting $200 off the OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC – 875-0030qd is such an incentive. This will allow you to play at your very best, as it provides a fluid gaming experience, thanks to the NVIDIA® graphics and a powerful Intel® processor. This features customizable RGB lighting to better fit your gaming setup. You’ll enjoy the 4K cinematic experience for only $799.99.

If you spend most of your day staring at a monitor for a long period of time, you want one that will be easy on your eyes. That’s what makes the HP 27er a terrific option. This is the thinnest LCD display HP offers and the sleek design is a sight to see. It won’t matter what angle you’re viewing the screen from, as it reveals a crisp scene. This features wide 1920 x 1080 resolution for an expansive viewing experience. Starting right now at 209.99, you can also save 10% when you buy a PC with it.

For those who are still trying to nail down the best prices, you’re advised to check back throughout the 72 hours to see if they have dropped. You’ll get free shipping and easy returns, as always. After the sales event ends, you may not see prices this low for a while, so you should act fast. Scoop up the best deals in tech with HP.

