If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve surely made some great decisions during Prime Day 2020.

But before it’s over, you can make one more, especially if you’re a gamer.

The SteelSeries Rival 500 Gaming Mouse is on sale for a limited time.

Prime Day 2020 is nearing its end, but there’s still time to enjoy some of the last minute deals on Amazon. It runs until midnight PDT, so you’ll have options. Make sure to check the Prime Day hub to see what else you can get before it’s too late.

One thing we would like to highlight is the limited time deal on the SteelSeries Rival 500 Gaming Mouse. It’s 40% off for only a short time, as the price drops all the way to $47.39! For a 15-button mouse where all of them are programmable, that’s a steal.

SteelSeries Rival 500 MMO/MOBA 15-Button Programmable Gaming Mouse - 16,000 CPI, Black List Price:$79.99 Price:$47.39 You Save:$32.60 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll be able to sync this up to your gaming computer and enjoy extreme precision. For all kinds of grips and ways to hold the mouse, you can enjoy how to hold it. Remember that this price won’t last, so you should really pick it up while you can.

SteelSeries Rival 500 MMO/MOBA 15-Button Programmable Gaming Mouse

Fastest, most ergonomic button layout available – built around your thumb

16,000 CPI custom PixArt sensor for extreme precision

SteelSeries exclusive tactile alerts let you feel in-game events

Reinforced left and right mouse buttons with industry-leading 30 million click switches

Fully-customizable with 15-programmable fast-click buttons; Grip Style: Palm, Claw, and Fingertip

