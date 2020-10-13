If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has thousands of deep discounts for Prime Day 2020, but there’s only one sale that Android fans should check out if they’re in search of a new smartphone.

Pick up any unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and you’ll save $350 — that means prices start at just $449!

We had high hopes for the Pixel 5 until it began to leak earlier this year, and then Google’s announcement confirmed all of our worst fears. The Pixel is a mid-range smartphone with a high-end price tag. It’s barely more powerful than last year’s Pixel phones, and you can get much better phones in the same price range. Or you can go a different route and pick on a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL smartphone that’s practically the same for way less money on Prime Day.

Amazon is blowing out Pixel phones at rock-bottom prices — and when we say rock-bottom, we mean it. You can save $350 right now on any brand new, carrier unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL! Prices start at just $449 for the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB in either white or black, or you can bump up to the 128GB Pixel 4 in either color for $549. If you want to supersize your screen and go for the Pixel 4 XL instead, you’ll pay just $549 for the 64GB model and $649 for the 128GB Pixel 4 XL.

The Pixel 4 deals could very well be the best smartphone deals of the season, so don’t miss out.

Google Pixel 4 – $449-$549

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

Google Pixel 4 XL – $549-$649

A new way to control your phone. Quick Gestures let you skip songs and silence calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.

End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings.

