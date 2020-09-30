Google revealed four new devices at its Launch Night In event on Wednesday, September 30th.

The Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio were all officially confirmed, although all four devices had been seen in multiple leaks ahead of the event.

All four new Google devices will be available to purchase before the end of October.

Google held its Launch Night In event on Wednesday to announce a number of new devices. As expected, new Pixel models were the star of the show, but we also got to see a new Chromecast with Google TV built-in and an audio remote included, as well as the Nest Audio smart speaker that will take over for the Google Home.

If you want to know more about everything Google announced, check out our recap below.

Chromecast with Google TV

Android TV was officially rebranded as Google TV on Wednesday, with a brand new user interface and better integration for YouTube TV. We were also introduced to a new Chromecast capable of outputting 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision. The new dongle also comes with a voice remote that has a dedicated Assistant button that you can use to find something to watch, play some music, or control your smart devices around the house.

The new Chromecast will be available in Snow, Sky, and Sunrise colors for $49.99 starting on October 15th.

Nest Audio

Speaking of rebrands, Google also showcased the new Nest Audio smart speaker, as the Google Home name is being put out to pasture. Nest Audio is 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home speaker, features a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer, and can easily sync up with other Google devices.

Nest Audio launches in Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky, and Sage color options on October 5th for $99.99.

Pixel 4a (5G)

After confirming the existence and price of this phone nearly two months ago, Google officially unveiled the Pixel 4a 5G at its hardware event. As expected, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 3885 mAh battery, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual-camera system with a 12-megapixel dual-pixel lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Pixel 4a (5G) starts at $499 and will be available in Japan on October 15th.

Pixel 5

Image source: Google

For those in the market for a little more power, Google also announced the Pixel 5, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 4a (5G) with its 6-inch display, but has a few notable upgrades as well. That Flexible OLED display is capable of going up to 90 Hz, for one, and the Pixel 5 also has a larger 4080 mAh battery. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and water resistance, but the Pixel 5 does lack an audio jack and has the exact same cameras on the front and back.

Google will release the Pixel 5 on October 15th starting at $699.