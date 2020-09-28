Some next-gen games will be launching on both PS4 and PS5, and many developers and publishers are allowing PS4 owners to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

The list of games with free PS4 to PS5 upgrades includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2, Madden 21, and Marvel’s Avengers.

If you own a PS5 Digital Edition, you will only be able to upgrade digital copies of PS4 games.

Anyone planning to get a PS5 should definitely check out this list of every game that will be upgradeable.

One of the many next-generation Xbox features that Microsoft has spent the past few months highlighting is Smart Delivery, which allows developers and publishers to sell a single copy of a game and have it be playable across both generations of consoles. Some of the most highly anticipated games coming out this fall will take advantage of Smart Delivery, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Weirdly, Sony never announced a similar feature for the PS5, but many developers are still going to allow their PS4 games to be upgraded for free.

The only problem is that, unlike Microsoft, Sony has yet to share a full list of PS4 games that can be upgraded to their next-gen versions for free, but many of the developers and publishers that plan to let PS4 owners upgrade to the PS5 versions of their games for free have already publicized the fact that they will be doing so.

With that said, here’s a full, up-to-date list of every PS4 game that will come with a free PS5 upgrade:

Game Upgrade Path Upgrade Release Date Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 Borderlands 3 Free upgrade TBD Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Free upgrade November 13th, 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 Dead by Daylight Free upgrade TBD Destiny 2 Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 Dirt 5 Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 Doom Eternal Free upgrade TBD Far Cry 6 Free upgrade 2021 FIFA 21 Free upgrade before FIFA 22 launches Holiday 2020 Hitman 3 Free upgrade for digital version only 2021 Horizon Forbidden West Free upgrade 2021 Immortals Fenyx Rising Free upgrade TBD Kena: Bridge of Spirits Free upgrade TBD Little Nightmares 2 Free upgrade TBD Madden NFL 21 Free upgrade before Madden NFL 22 launches Holiday 2020 Maneater Free upgrade TBD Marvel’s Avengers Free upgrade Holiday 2020 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Free upgrade TBD NBA 2K21 Free upgrade with Mamba Forever Edition TBD Puyo-Puyo Tetris 2 Free upgrade December 8th, 2020 Rainbow Six Siege Free upgrade TBD Riders Republic Free upgrade TBD Sackboy: A Big Adventure Free upgrade November 12th, 2020 The Elder Scrolls Online Free upgrade TBD The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free upgrade TBD Watch Dogs: Legion Free upgrade TBD WRC 9 Free upgrade TBD Yakuza: Like A Dragon Free upgrade March 2nd, 2021

As you can see, a vast majority of the games receiving free upgrades don’t require you to jump through any hoops, but some do. And there’s also the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered situation, which we covered here. It’s also worth noting that if you buy a PS5 Digital Edition, you won’t be able to upgrade physical copies of games, as it doesn’t have a disc drive. If you plan to go the digital route, be sure to buy digital copies of games you might want to upgrade going forward. Plus, in some cases (including Hitman 3), only the digital versions will be upgradeable anyway.