National Cheeseburger Day 2020 is Friday, September 18th, and there are tons of great deals out there in restaurants across the country.

Some deals even get you a free cheeseburger or free sides to go with your delicious cheeseburger.

Here, we’ll show you all the best National Cheeseburger Day 2020 freebies and discounts available on Friday from nationwide burger chains.

There are so many weird annual “holidays” these days that it’s impossible to keep track of all of them. Truth be told, they’re all pretty ridiculous — though it’s nice to have holidays that save you money instead of costing you money, like most traditional holidays do. If there’s one in particular that we can definitely get behind, however, it’s National Cheeseburger Day. Cheeseburgers are delicious, obviously, so any day that involves scoring free or discounted cheeseburgers is okay in our book. And wouldn’t you know it? Today happens to be National Cheeseburger Day 2020.

Offers.com always rounds up the best available deals for all of these odd food-based holidays, and the site has done its duty this year for National Cheeseburger Day 2020. You’ll find great deals available from 18 different nationwide chains below, and they range from discounts and free add-ons to free cheeseburgers.

You’ll find all the best nationwide Cheeseburger Day deals listed below, and our advice is to pick your two favorites so you can score one for lunch and a second for dinner. Also, don’t forget to call your favorite local cheeseburger purveyors to see if they’re offering any special deals to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day 2020. The roundup below obviously only includes deals from large restaurant chains, but small local businesses need your patronage now more than ever in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Applebee’s: On Friday, Sept. 18, for one day only, Applebee’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering guests a complete Burger Bundle for just $8.99!. Each bundle comes with guests’ choice of any Handcrafted Burger on the menu, plus classic fries and a soft drink, for only $8.99.

BurgerFi: Through Sept. 30, get BurgerFi’s $10 Burger + Fry Pairing which includes one BurgerFi Cheeseburger and one regular-sized fry for $10. Also, only available on Sept. 18, BurgerFi current and new app users making a $10 minimum purchase on any of its Antibiotic-Free Burgers and Fresh-Cut Fries will receive a $10 reward back on the BurgerFi app, which can be used from Sept. 19 through Oct. 11. This offer will be valid in-store and through the BurgerFi App and will not be available online or for third-party delivery orders.

Denny’s: Available for pickup and delivery, Denny’s is now offering a lineup of new shareable Family Packs. In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, order the Cheeseburger Pack which includes four beef patties, buns, cheese, toppings, and wavy-cut fries. Receive 20% off your next order when you join Denny’s Rewards.

Domino’s: Last month, just in time for National Cheeseburger Day, Domino’s launched its new “Cheeseburger Pizza,” made with a ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, onions, tomatoes, shredded provolone, and cheddar cheese. Should we call it a cheeseburger? Does it matter? For a limited time only, get a large Cheeseburger Pizza for $11.99.

Farmer Boys: Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, stop into Farmer Boys and enjoy their Big Cheese for just $2. The Big Cheese is a burger made with a quarter-pound of beef and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

Grub Burger Bar: Through the end of the month, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, get the Front Porch with Cheese Lunch Special for only $5.99 at Grub Burger Bar.

The Habit Burger Grill: In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, The Habit Burger Grill just announced its Golden Charticket sweepstakes promotion. Golden Chartickets will be distributed at random to guests at select Habit Burger Grills across the U.S. These gift cards hold a value of up to $500 and can be redeemed for future visits to The Habit (no cash value).

Hopdoddy: From Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, diners can add a free patty to “double” their cheeseburger, courtesy of the Double It promo at Hopdoddy. Use the code DOUBLE when ordering online to redeem the offer at checkout.

Jack in the Box: Of course you can count on Jack to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day! All weekend long in fact. Make any purchase on the Jack in the Box app and get a FREE Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger. This offer is good from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, so order, eat and repeat!

McDonald’s: In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, exclusively available through the deal in their app on Sept. 18, McDonald’s is offering their Double Cheeseburger for only $0.50. Fun Fact: McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger was last priced at $0.50 from June 15, 1971, until February 1973, when the price increased to $0.55.

MOOYAH All MOOYAH rewards app members receive a FREE build-your-own Cheeseburger with the purchase of fries and a drink on Sept. 18 only.

O’Charleys: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day every day this week when you dine in O’Charley’s. For just $10 get their Classic Cheeseburger and a 14-ounce draft beer or Coca-Cola beverage. Offer valid through Sept. 18.

Red Robin: Red Robin is hosting a week-long celebration in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. Buy One Get One 50% off all Gourmet and Finest burgers ALL WEEK LONG. Dine in or get it to go.

Slater’s 50/50: On National Cheeseburger Day ONLY, guests at participating locations can order the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger and get a FREE upgrade of a Juicy Lucy patty (Black Canyon Angus beef stuffed with tons of melted cheese) when they mention the catchphrase “Juicy Lucy” to the staff!. On top of the Juicy Lucy patty upgrade, guests who visit that day will receive a Slater’s 50/50 bounceback card that can be redeemed for a $10 Backyard Classic Burger + drink, or a $15 Backyard Classic Burger + ANY beer on their next visit, valid through the end of the year.

Sonic: Celebrate National Cheeseburger day the Tuesday before or the Tuesday after at Sonic with their ½ price SONIC® Cheeseburgers when you order in the SONIC® App on Tuesdays after 5 p.m., for a limited time only. This promotion includes the single-patty SONIC® Cheeseburgers (approx. ¼ lb. precooked) only.

Steak ‘n Shake: All Steak ‘n Shake loyalty app members receive 50% off the Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger starting Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. Download the Rewards Club app and receive a FREE Specialty Milkshake with your first purchase as a club member. A Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger and a Specialty Milkshake – what better to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day?

Wayback Burger: Since 2020 has been a whirlwind, Wayback Burger is shaking things up with a riff on their popular classic Cheeeesy Burger. Get their Cheesy Quarantini Burger one day only: Sept. 18.

Whataburger: Want to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with bread instead of a bun? Whataburger has you covered. Through Sept. 20, buy one Patty Melt and get a second one FREE when you place your order online.