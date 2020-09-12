Sony’s PS5 price and release date are still unknown, but we finally have official word on when Sony will reveal availability information for the PlayStation 5 series.

Microsoft announced launch details for the Xbox Series S and Series X earlier this week, a move that supposedly made Sony revisit its pricing structure for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Just as new reports suggested that a recent PS5 announcement might be imminent, Sony announced that a PS5 event will take place this coming Wednesday, September 16th.

Between a boring prerecorded PlayStation 5 specs event and quiet PS5 design reveal, Sony has done little to drive up the hype for its next-gen console. Some may say that Sony doesn’t have to do much since the PlayStation sells itself. The PS4 turned out to be a huge winner for the company, with sales surpassing 100 million units and significantly outselling the Xbox One. Then there’s the massive novel coronavirus pandemic to consider, as the health crisis halted all in-person gatherings like the PS5 press events that Sony might have otherwise hosted. We speculated in early 2020 that Sony would follow the PS4 launch playbook by hosting separate press events to unveil details about the PS5 and keep the buzz going. But that was before the coronavirus shut the world down.

Microsoft has done a much better job at keeping things interesting for Xbox fans. This week’s surprise Xbox Series S reveal proves all that. Microsoft was quick to act on a series of leaks by confirming the Series S design and price. After that, the company announced the release date for both consoles, revealing that preorders will start on September 22nd. Ready or not, Sony is now under pressure to announce availability details for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition — and thankfully, it looks like that will finally happen next week.

Sony has 10 days to announce the PS5 price and release date if it wants to possibly prevent some people from preordering the Xbox Series S or X. At $299, the Series S is a fantastic value, especially this year when many people are strapped for cash. Even the more expensive $499 model comes with an attractive purchase option: The Xbox All Access program that offers access to Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming.

Sony has reportedly cut the price of the PS5 following Microsoft’s announcements, and the PS5 and Digital Edition could retail for $499 and $399, respectively. While Sony might not match the Series S, the cheaper PS5 will still offer the same performance as the regular model. Microsoft’s digital-only Xbox doesn’t come anywhere close to matching the performance of the Xbox Series X. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to see where Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition prices will land.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

It turns out Sony will indeed host a PS5 press event of its own next week. The company announced it on Saturday via a simple blog post.

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

The event will start streaming at 1 PM PDT/9 PM BST on YouTube and Twitch, Sony added. There’s no indication in the blog pots that Sony will unveil prices or a release date for the two consoles. But at this point, it pretty much as to.

Separately, ComicBook reports that UK retailer Simply Games started sending out emails to customers this week, telling them that PS5 preorders will go live “any day now.” The emails did not contain any specific details and it’s unclear whether Simply Games has advance knowledge of Sony’s plans, or whether the company is just reacting to this week’s Xbox news. If Microsoft is ready to take orders online, Sony obviously has to get its act together immediately.

There are also other indications that Sony’s PS5 launch details are imminent. GameStop is looking at offering all sorts of installment payment options to PS5 and Xbox buyers. Also, a store in Australia put up PS5 signage on Friday, signaling that the console’s arrival might be near.