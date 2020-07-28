We’re all on the lookout for coronavirus tips that might help keep us safe and help protect us and our families, and now there’s an important one you can add to the list.

In addition to stocking up on things like 3-layer face masks for everyday use, KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, and Purell hand sanitizer to carry with you everywhere, you should also get yourself a pulse oximeter.

Pulse oximeters can help alert you to a possible coronavirus infection before any noticeable symptoms even present, and Amazon’s best-selling model is on sale right now for just $29.95.

There are certain things everyone needs to have at all times in order to protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus. First and foremost, it goes without saying that you need face masks. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are great for normal everyday use, and they’re on sale right now for just $0.50 each when you clip the coupon on the product page. MagiCare KN95 face masks offer even better protection in higher-risk situations like on public transportation or any indoor space where you’re in close proximity to others, and they’re on sale for under $1 each for the first time ever.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%

Next up, you definitely need to stock up on hand sanitizer. Purell is actually available right now on Amazon, shocking though it may be, and Suave hand sanitizer is the second-most popular brand we’ve been covering lately and unlike Purell, prices aren’t too inflated.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills

GOJ965124 - Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 67.6 Fl Oz (2 Liters)

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6

There obviously a few more things you need like hand soap and paper towels, but the items above cover all the things that are absolutely essential. Well, almost all of them, at least.

One more device we’ve been telling you about recently is also an essential tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s actually one of the most important things you can have. It’s called a pulse oximeter, and it’s a tiny little gadget that clips onto the end of your finger and reads your blood oxygen saturation. Why is it so important? Because it can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection long before anything else that’s readily available — and that includes a thermometer. Many people who have COVID-19 don’t ever get a fever, as we’ve seen in several studies.

Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

COVID-19 attacks many parts of the body but it typically wreaks the most havoc on your lungs. Long before any other symptoms present, a COVID-19 infection can hinder the lungs’ ability to draw oxygen from the air. This causes blood oxygen levels to drop, and that’s why monitoring your blood oxygen level can be crucial in catching a possible coronavirus infection as early as possible. One coronavirus survivor who has been battling COVID-19 recently reminded everyone of this on Twitter:

If you’re going through this and need someone to talk to I’m here. My DMs are open. My advice to everyone is to order an oximeter for you and your family! Do it now! It has become my new best friend. Be kind to each other. Sending love to everyone. ♥️ — Samantha Reyes (@samtayrey) July 22, 2020

In a healthy person, blood oxygen saturation should be anywhere between 95% and 100%. According to the Mayo Clinic, anything below 90% is considered unhealthy. In coronavirus patients, blood oxygen saturation as low as 50% has been observed. The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is the best-selling model on Amazon and it only costs $29.95, so there’s really no reason not to get one. It only takes a few seconds to take a reading so you can do it each day, and then reach out to your doctor if you find any cause for concern.

Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

