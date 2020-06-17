A big Best Buy sale just kicked off on Wednesday and unlike most sales at the nation’s top electronics retailer, this one will last for 1 day only.

You’ll find tons of deep discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, smart home devices, and more.

Here, we’ve rounded up our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big sale.

On top of all those killer deals, there's also one more big sale we need to tell you about today. It's happening over at Best Buy, where you'll find a special 1-day sale on the retailer's website. This limited-time event offers deep discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones, Arlo home security camera systems, Dyson vacuums, and plenty more.

On top of all those killer deals, there’s also one more big sale we need to tell you about today. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where you’ll find a special 1-day sale on the retailer’s website. This limited-time event offers deep discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones, Arlo home security camera systems, Dyson vacuums, and plenty more. You’ll find the full sale right here, and be sure to check out our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

Dyson – V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Dyson’s intelligent and powerful cordless vacuum

Engineered for whole-home deep cleaning

Suction power, runtime, and tools are designed to deep-clean your whole home. Intelligently optimizes suction and runtime across all floor types

The Dyson DLS™ technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type to extend runtime. The right balance of power and runtime when you need it. Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum*

85% more suction than the Dyson V7™ vacuum. Tested at the cleaner head to ASTM F558, dust-loaded. Up to 60 minutes of runtime

Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. High Torque cleaner head

Automatically adapts suction and power to deep-clean different floor types without changing cleaner heads. Advanced whole-machine filtration

Traps most of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Engineered for larger homes with pets

2 Dyson engineered tools for versatile whole-home and car cleaning

Converts to handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery

14-cyclone concentric array

Cyclones generate centrifugal forces up to 79,000g trapping fine dust and dirt in the bin, so your vacuum never loses suction.

Dyson – V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $449.99 (save $100)

NutriBullet – Rx Blender

Single speed for easy use

Simple precision blending speed. Also includes smoothie, heating, blend and SouperBlast functions. Pulverize ice, whole fruits and seeds in seconds

The 1700W motor easily liquefies solid ingredients, quickly creating purees and juices with smooth, even consistencies. Stainless-steel blade

Ensures smooth, even blending. Dishwasher-safe removable parts (top rack)

For easy cleaning. Recipe book gives you inspiration to get started

Get step-by-step instructions, so making drinks is easy.

NutriBullet – Rx Blender: $79.99 (save $70)

Westinghouse – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Smart Home technology

Compatible with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices. Cast your content and entertainment

Share your videos, music and photos from your smartphone with the Roku TV app directly to your TV. 57.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 4k Ultra High Definition

Provides more than 4 times as many pixels as a traditional HDTV and will completely change the visual detail and picture clarity. High Dynamic Range

Delivers enhanced wider color, greater brightness, improved contrast than standard displays. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Voice search & control

Get to your entertainment even faster and voice control your streaming on the free Roku Mobile app. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Dolby Audio

Provides crystal-clear audio with improved dialogue and enhanced loudness for a fuller audio mix. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Westinghouse – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $279.99 (save $70)

TCL – 40″ Class – 3-Series – 1080p – HDTV

Fast and easy search

Call on the Assistant to search through the comprehensive library of content to find new entertainment recommendations. Or, search across thousands of available apps to find exactly what you’re looking for. Premium design

A black finish and quad pedestal stand lend style and sophistication to your home theater. Single-band Wi-Fi

Get fast and easy access to your favorite content with the single-band Wi-Fi connection. Bluetooth wireless connectivity:

Expand your entertainment options by wirelessly streaming music to your phone, headphones, or a sound bar with Bluetooth. Cord cutter friendly

Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Full HD (1080p resolution)

Watch your favorite movies and shows come to life with remarkable clarity, color and contrast. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Google Assistant built-in

Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using your voice. Voice remote

Features voice search and control, allowing you to find movie titles, launch or change apps, and more. Just push the button on the voice remote and say a command. Chromecast built-in

Easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV.

TCL – 40″ Class – 3-Series – 1080p – HDTV: $179.99 (save $20)

Hisense – 32″ Class – LED – H5500 Series – 720p – Smart – HDTV

Bluetooth audio

Connect wirelessly to stream music. 31.5″ screen

A good size for a small living room, bedroom or dorm room. 720p resolution for quality HD images

Watch broadcast TV and DVDs in high definition. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Works with Google Assistant for voice control

Ask Google Assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. DTS Studio sound

Hear all of the details (while watching movie scenes and TV shows) through crisp and full audio. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Hisense – 32″ Class – LED – H5500 Series – 720p – Smart – HDTV: $119.99 (save $30)

HP – 17.3″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD

17.3″ display

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 1600 x 900 resolution for high-quality images and fine detail. WLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256 GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 5.4 lbs. and measures 1″ thin

Prioritizes screen size without sacrificing portability, so you get lots of viewing space without the laptop being too hefty to move around. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 17.3″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD: $449.99 (save $130)

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD

15.6″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processor

Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with the AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U mobile processor, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 6 cores and 6 processing. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256 GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. AMD Radeon Graphics

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Full-size island-style backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Alexa Built-In*

With Alexa on your PC, you can voice control your day at home and on the go. Just ask, and Alexa can add an appointment to your calendar, turn on the lights, set a reminder, or play today’s hits. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD: $549.99 (save $230)

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD

15.6″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processor

Imagine, design and create without boundaries. The powerful AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U mobile processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. Discover true responsiveness with 8 cores for ultimate performance. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 512 GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. AMD Radeon Graphics

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Next-Gen Intel® Wi-Fi-6 201 (2×2) connectivity

Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), all your connections are solid and up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Full-size island-style backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Alexa Built-In*

With Alexa on your PC, you can voice control your day at home and on the go. Just ask, and Alexa can add an appointment to your calendar, turn on the lights, set a reminder, or play today’s hits. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD: $719.99 (save $230)

Arlo – Ultra 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 4K HDR Security Camera System

Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced video and audio quality, a wider angle view, color night vision, and clear two-way conversations. Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology. See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white. Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests using Arlo Ultra’s integrated spotlight. See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction reducing the fish eye effect.

Arlo – Ultra 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 4K HDR Security Camera System: $699.99 (save $300)

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

True wireless

Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts. Use all day, whatever your listening needs

Offer up to five hours of battery life, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use. Perfect call and voice quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls. Passive noise cancellation

Helps block out noise to ensure clear sound reproduction. Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite Active 65t feature an IP56 rated design. Wherever your day takes you, and whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls. Optimize your workouts

Track fitness and performance with an integrated motion sensor. HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise into earbuds for awareness. Voice command made simple

You can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, which allows you to quickly get the information you need – whether that be setting appointments, finding events, or having messages read back to you. 6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 20Hz – 20kHz headphones frequency response

Ensures faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

Helps efficiently conduct power.

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $119.99 (save $50)