Due to a network issue that hasn’t yet been identified, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint users across the United States are reporting that they’re unable to make or receive phone calls. Additionally, some users are indicating that they’ve been unable to send text messages. From what we can gather thus far, data doesn’t to be impacted to the same degree thus far.

According to reports, most of the United States is being impacted by the somewhat bizarre outage. The areas hit hardest appear to be Texas, Southern California, and the tri-state area.

According to DownDetector, the problems started at around Noon and only intensified over the next few hours. With respect to T-Mobile specifically, DownDetector relays that 52% of reported issues involve no signal. 19% of reported issues, meanwhile, involve no mobile internet access.

The situation is a bit different over at Verizon where 41% of reported issues involve mobile internet access and 25% of reported issues cellular connectivity.

Twitter users who called their respective carriers to see what the problem was were told that engineers are currently looking into the issue.

Developing…