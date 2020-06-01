Best Buy’s sale is one of the best ways to start off June, with tons of great deals to be found on top-selling product from Apple and more.

Here, we have rounded up 10 of the very best deals you’ll find today at Best Buy, and you won’t believe how good some of them are.

June is truly starting off with a bang when it comes to deals. The BGR Deals team has a slew of fantastic bargains for our readers to check out on Monday, and you’ll find them all over in our deals channel. Just a small sampling of highlights from our deals coverage includes the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon at a new lower price of just 60¢ each, popular KN95 face masks that offer even better protection for $3.75 apiece, Superfy 70% alcohol hand sanitizer that’s back in stock after having sold out, a free $90 Echo Show 5 when you pick up a Ring Video Doorbell refurb for $179, a hidden extra discount at checkout that drops AirPods Pro back down to Amazon’s best price ever, a 1-day sale that slashes $150 off the Roomba 891 robot vacuum, an even bigger $200 discount on the Roomba i7+, $10 off when you preorder Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for either PlayStation or Xbox, a top-rated UV smartphone sanitizer box that’s in stock right now for $43.99, a best-selling webcam for $48.99, Amazon’s best-selling 15W fast wireless charger for $8.99, and so much more.

You’ll find all that over in our deals section, as we mentioned, but there’s another sale you definitely need to check out on Monday. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where dozens and dozens of limited-time deals have dropped the prices on so many popular products from Apple and more. You’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals down below, and the rest can be seen over on Best Buy’s website.

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

10.2-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data² Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹ iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Ultrafast SSD Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad

Dyson – Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Help enjoy a healthy living environment

A HEPA filter traps particles, so your living space can remain mostly free of allergens. 0.6-gallon dust cup

Holds an amount of dirt, so you can empty it less. Mattress tools

Offer deep cleaning in difficult-to-clean areas. 35′ cord

Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets. Wand for cleaning above the floor

Extends to clean ceiling fans and other hard-to-reach places. 180W of suction power

Offers reliable suction to thoroughly clean your carpets, office, vehicle and more.

Dyson – Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum: $299.99 (save $300)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Nintendo Switch

War is coming to the continent of Fódlan. Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros from its headquarters at Garreg Mach Monastery, home to the Officers Academy, where you’re invited to teach one of its three mighty houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer. Which house will you choose? As its professor, you must lead your students in class and in tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Nintendo Switch: $44.99 (save $15)

Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War – Nintendo Switch

Enjoy two great games in one bundle, providing hours of immersive entertainment In Child of Light, join Aurora on her journey to save her ailing father and a lost kingdom in the magical world of Lemuria Fight alongside your allies to upgrade your stats, unlock unique abilities, and use unique gems to improve your skills In Valiant Hearts: The Great War, the lives of all the characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game Sneak your way behind enemy lines, and solve puzzles as you try to survive For 1 player

Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War – Nintendo Switch: $19.99 (save $20)

Crock-Pot – Express Crock 8-Quart Multi-Cooker

8-quart capacity

Allows you to prepare family-size meals. Cook healthier on nonstick surfaces

No need to use butter or oil to get a toasted crust when cooking sandwiches, or to keep eggs and pancakes from sticking. Dishwasher-safe pot

Makes cleaning easy. Included recipes

Help you create delicious meals. Stainless-steel finish

Offers a sleek look. Removable cooking pot

Provides easy food release and enables simple cleanup.

Crock-Pot – Express Crock 8-Quart Multi-Cooker: $49.99 (save $80)

Nutri Ninja With Auto-iQ Blender

Plenty of options

Chopping, mix, pulse and sauce functions allow flexibility for your favorite recipes. Powerful motor mixes, blends and chops

The 1000W motor provides adequate power for delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, crunchy vegetables and more. Dishwasher-safe removable parts

For easy cleaning.

Nutri Ninja With Auto-iQ Blender: $69.99 (save $30)

CyberPower – 1325VA Sine Wave Battery Back-Up System

1030-joule rating

Absorbs a high amount of energy to adequately protect your equipment and prolong the life of the unit. 10 surge-protected outlets

Including 5 surge-only and 5 surge + battery backup outlets. Data line surge protection

Prevents power surges that travel through telephone, coaxial, and Ethernet lines from causing damage to electronics. 5′ cord

With a right-angle plug enables flexible placement options. EMI/RFI noise filter

Protects against electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference on power lines that can interfere with equipment performance and cause memory loss. Audible alarm indicate the state of the system

Includes On Battery, Low Battery, Overload, and Fault modes. Sine wave output

Delivers the high level of power quality to protect ENERGY STAR 6.0 computer systems and electronics that use active Power Factor Correction (PFC) power supplies. USB chargers

2 USB charging ports are located on the front panel for convenient access to charge portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, MP3 players, and cameras. GreenPower UPS bypass design

Allows utility power to bypass the UPS transformer, when AC power is stable, which reduces energy consumption, noise, and heat buildup. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

Provides clean, consistent AC power by automatically regulating low voltages and over voltages, within defined tolerances, when incoming utility power has minor fluctuations. Interactive LCD Panel

Displays immediate, detailed information on the battery backup and power conditions, alerting users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. PowerPanel® Personal Edition software

Provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS. Free software download available. ENERGY STAR certified

Designed to use less energy and meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.

CyberPower – 1325VA Sine Wave Battery Back-Up System: $154.99 (save $35)

