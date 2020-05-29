Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 digital showcase that will take place on June 4th at 1 PM PT.

At long last, Sony announced its first major PlayStation 5 showcase on Friday. In a blog post, Sony revealed that it will host a digital event on June 4th at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET to offer a first look at the games that will be coming to the PS5 this holiday season when the next-gen console launches. Sony says that large, small, new, and established studios will all be represented as they reveal games “that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

Rumors of a huge PS5 event have been floating around for months on end, but while Microsoft has been doling out information about the Xbox Series X on a regular basis, Sony has been all but silent. Other than a deep dive into the specifications of the PS5 and the reveal of the DualSense controller, we haven’t heard much about the PS5 this year, which has boosted the expectations for this long-awaited showcase greatly.

It’s hard to imagine that Sony will ignore the reaction to Microsoft’s first Xbox 20/20 event, which failed to deliver on the promises that Microsoft had made. Sony has reportedly scrapped multiple events in the lead up to this showcase as it didn’t deem any of them “professional” enough, which seems to suggest that this showcase will rival an E3 press conference, with major game reveals from some of the industry’s biggest studios.

The question that this announcement leaves us with is whether or not we will actually see the console. Sony has yet to even offer a hint at what the PlayStation 5 looks like, and with maybe just five or six months remaining before it hits store shelves, we’re all still in the dark. And yet, at no point in the blog post does Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan say anything about the design of the console. What he does say is that there is still “much to share” after this event, which might be a sign that the console reveal will be saved for a later date.