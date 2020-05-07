Microsoft will showcase the first next-gen gameplay on Xbox Series X during the latest episode of Inside Xbox on Thursday, May 7th at 11 AM ET.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be featured along with other major third-party games.

Every game shown off will be “Optimized for Series X,” which means they will support the new hardware that Microsoft has packed into the Xbox Series X.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft has already told us nearly everything there is to know about the Xbox Series X. We know what it looks like, we know what the upgraded controller looks like, we’ve seen it deconstructed, we’ve learned about its specifications, and we know about its defining features. The one thing we haven’t seen is what next-generation games will look like running on the console, but on Thursday morning, that’s going to change.

Last week, Microsoft announced that the next episode of Inside Xbox would feature the first look at gameplay on the Xbox Series X. Microsoft did showcase some of the visual improvements of Gears 5 running on the next-gen console, but this is the first time we will see games developed specifically for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in action. If you want to watch it live, Xbox Inside begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on May 7th.

Microsoft has managed to keep the contents of the show under wraps, but there are a few things that we do know. First, Ubisoft will be showing the first gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was just announced last week (after being spoiled months ago). Second, Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg has confirmed that the event will be under an hour and that every game on display will be Xbox Series X Optimized. Finally, Xbox head Phil Spencer says that many of the games have never been in an Xbox show before.

Inside Xbox will serve as a significant milestone for the rollout of the next-gen consoles, but it’s just the beginning of Microsoft’s plans for the rest of the year. Leading up to the release of the Xbox Series X this holiday season, Microsoft says that it will hold monthly events to share more information about the console and its games. The June event is still a mystery, but in July, we’ll see the first gameplay from Microsoft’s first-party studios, including Halo Infinite.

You can watch the May episode of Inside Xbox live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET in the embedded video below:

If you want to read more about the Xbox Series X ahead of the live stream this morning or after it has concluded, here are some of the biggest Xbox stories that we’ve covered over the past few weeks:

Image Source: Xbox