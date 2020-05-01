Netflix is adding dozens of shows and movies to its streaming service in May, but these are the ten we think you should add to your queue this month.

Space Force, starring Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels, both of whom worked together on The Office, might be the most highly-anticipated show of the month.

Jerry Seinfeld’s first comedy special in 22 years joins the streaming service as well.

With all of the content coming to Netflix this month, it’s almost like the company knew that we’d still be stuck inside, desperate for more entertainment to consume as we wait out the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, May brings with it both quality and quantity, but we’ve rounded up the ten TV shows, movies, and stand-up comedy specials we’re most excited to watch, starting with Back to the Future (and its sequel) on May 1st.

The highlight of the month, though, has to be Space Force, which pairs The Office creator Greg Daniels with Steve Carell once again as they satirize Trump’s new branch of the US military. We’re also getting a new show from Ryan Murphy, a new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld, and an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie:

Back to the Future | May 1st

Hollywood | May 1st A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | May 1st

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill | May 5th Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Dead to Me: Season 2 | May 8th Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend | May 12th Join Kimmy and friends on an interactive adventure!

District 9 | May 15th

THE LOVEBIRDS | May 22nd When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Uncut Gems | May 25th

Space Force | May 29th A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.



Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.

