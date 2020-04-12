Netflix has a crowded week ahead, with 17 new releases coming to the streaming service, including a new stand-up comedy special from Chris D’Elia.

If you’re looking for something to watch with your kids, Despicable Me is joining the Netflix library.

Miss The Office and Parks and Recreation? Well, #blackAF features Rashida Jones in a starring role, so you can get your fill of Karen Filippelli / Ann Perkins.

We have an eclectic selection of shows, movies, documentaries, and specials coming to the Netflix streaming service this week. There is no real obvious headliner, but fans of comedian Chris D’Elia will be pleased to see his brand new special, No Pain, on Tuesday. Also, if you haven’t seen Hail, Caesar!, it’s an underrated entry in the Coen brothers canon, and certainly worth adding to your queue. I’ll also be checking out #blackAF, because Rashida Jones very rarely shows up in bad projects, and a new comedy would be welcome in my life right about now.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 12th, 2020:

Arrivals

Tuesday, April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Stand-up comic, actor, writer, and host of the Congratulations podcast, Chris D’Elia returns for his latest Netflix comedy special, Chris D’Elia: No Pain. Though he may not be your average comedian, living a straight-edge lifestyle with parents who are there for him, D’Elia still finds time to growl at babies in public, AirDrop inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it).



Wednesday, April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process.

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.



Thursday, April 16th

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

Jem and the Holograms

Friday, April 17th

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris’s real life.

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM In this sequel to “The Invisible Guardian,” Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saturday, April 18th

The Green Hornet

Departures

Wednesday, April 15th

21 & Over

Thursday, April 16th

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Friday, April 17th

Big Fat Liar

