Apple recently released iOS 13.4.5 beta for developers, but it will be a while before that new version makes it to the general public.

In the meantime, iOS 13.4.1 has been released for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.1 is now available for iPad models.

The updates aren’t huge, but they do fix a few pesky bugs including a FaceTime but that has really been bothering people.

iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 was just released for the iPhone earlier this week along with iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for the iPad. Apple still has plenty of testing left to do before it releases those updates to the public, but a new version was just released for everyone in the interim. iOS 13.4.1 is now available for all iPhone users with compatible devices, and iPadOS 13.4.1 is available for iPad models. The update includes a few bug fixes including one that prevented some devices from joining FaceTime calls with iOS and Mac devices running certain older versions of their respective operating systems.

Apple’s new iOS 13.4.1 software was released alongside Apple’s corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4.1, as we said. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s iOS betas to follow shortly, but those are only for people interested in testing unreleased software. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR