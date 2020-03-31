AT&T has announced a number of offerings to help people stay connected during the novel coronavirus outbreak which has resulted in millions of Americans hunkering down at home to slow the virus’ spread.

Starting April 2, the carrier will be adding an extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data to unlimited plans that include a monthly tethering allotment.

AT&T is rolling out some tools to help keep people connected during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, one of which is the addition of 15GB of extra mobile hotspot data. The extra data will be added to unlimited plans that include a monthly tethering allotment automatically.

The carrier says the rollout of the extra data will begin on Thursday, April 2, and continue through May 13. That means if you’re on AT&T Unlimited Elite, for example, you’ll automatically get 45GB a month of tethering per line, and you can click here to see how to set up your mobile hotspot.

“AT&T’s commitment, as it has been for over 140 years, is to keep our customers and employees connected in these unprecedented times — whether that’s a video call to a loved one, learning in a virtual classroom, collaborating with colleagues, or streaming your favorite shows,” said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility, in an announcement about the new mobile data.

AT&T also says that when you purchase or upgrade your device online, the carrier will offer free express shipping, in addition to waiving or crediting the activation, upgrade, and restocking fees. Plus, AT&T says it will be giving wireless customers 20% off accessories when they’re ordered via att.com/accessories.

Starting on Monday, AT&T also rolled out three free no-contact delivery options for online orders, part of a push to promote the social distancing that’s become a key tool for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, when your order is ready, existing customers can get curbside pickup for online orders at an open AT&T store. In some markets, meanwhile, “AT&T Ready to Go” will bring the retail experience to you. Consumer and small business customers can get fast doorstep delivery with no-contact virtual expert setup with eligible device orders. Finally, wireless customers can get free express shipping for a limited time for online orders.

On a related note, AT&T announced on Tuesday that it’s emerged as the winning bidder for spectrum licenses covering more than 99% of the US population following the close of a new FCC auction. “With this newly acquired spectrum and our existing holdings,” the company says, “AT&T continues to build upon and add capacity to the nation’s largest network. Our existing spectrum allowed us to add more coverage last year than any other wireless provider to serve businesses, consumers and first responders wherever they are.” The newly acquired spectrum, meanwhile, will help the company continue that progress at arguably the most important period of its existence, certainly the most important in recent memory.

