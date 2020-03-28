The United States is now home to more than 122,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University — the most of any country in the world.

Social distancing and staying at home are among the best tools we have right now for preventing the spread of the virus and our healthcare system from being overrun.

Just because you’re stuck at home, though, doesn’t mean you can’t still explore a bit of the world. Check out these livestreams from cities around the globe which will hopefully give a little taste of what you can explore once we get a handle on the virus and travel bans start to be lifted.

You might not realize it, but while we’re all quarantined at home and hunkering down to ride out the COVID-19 coronavirus that’s caused so much chaos around the world, there are actually tons of ways you can entertain yourself and see a bit of the world outside to make the whole thing a bit more bearable. We told you just the other day, for example, about how you can virtually “tour” a number of iconic museums around the world — from the British Museum in London to the Guggenheim in New York City — without even leaving your couch, and in this post you’ll find links to livestreams, below, that you can enjoy to get a real-time look at what’s happening in a variety of cities right now around the world. Cities like Buenas Aires and Tokyo that are pretty expensive to travel to and that you might not have had any plans to visit anytime soon (pre-coronavirus, of course).

Economies around the world are sputtering right now, because so many industries have essentially either collapsed or been put completely on pause while the coronavirus continues its spread. No one is really flying or booking hotel rooms for vacations right now, for example. Nevertheless, these livestreams might give you a little something to look forward to if, like me, you’re a frequent traveler and can’t wait to get back out there again once this is all over.

Trevi Fountain, Rome

The Trevi Fountain in Rome was built at the intersection of three roads (or, tre vi), and it’s one of the most famous fountains in the world. The tradition is to visit here and throw coins over your shoulder into the fountain, which sees about 3,000 euros thrown into the fountain every day. To get a sense of how much money ends up in the fountain, in just one year (2016) the US equivalent of $1.5 million was thrown into the fountain. Not that you’ll see a lot of that on the livestream, of course, since Italy has been tragically hit hard by the coronavirus, which has been responsible for thousands of deaths in the country.

Watch the livestream here.

Meanwhile, here are some other live streams to watch via webcams set up at various points around the globe, from Times Square to Tokyo’s famed Shibuya Crossing.

Buenas Aires, Argentina

This stream is courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenas Aires, Argentina:

The Northern Lights, Canada

Here’s a camera that offers a live look at the sky where you have a good chance of seeing the northern lights. (This is a view from the town of Churchill, in Manitoba, Canada)

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, Japan

Times Square, New York City

Image Source: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock