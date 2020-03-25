Best Buy is running a special 1-day sale on Wednesday with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on the retailer’s site so far this month.

Highlights include Apple deals, 4K TV deals, discounts on popular laptops, and even a whopping $350 off a popular treadmill, which is a terrific deal since no one should be working out at the gym right now.

These great deals are only available until midnight on Wednesday night, and they’re shipping out immediately so you won’t have to worry about waiting weeks to get your order.

Those deals are all fantastic, and now there’s a new sale that we need to tell you about. This is one that you’ll have to move on right away though, because it’s only going to last until the end of the day on Wednesday. Best Buy’s aptly-named 1-day sale is packed full of killer deals on everything from Apple products and TVs to laptops, workout equipment, smartwatches, and more. Check out the full sale right here on Best Buy’s site, and you’ll find our 10 favorite bargains down below.

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar

6-core Intel Core i9 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Intel UHD Graphics 630 Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar: $3,099.99 (save $1,050)

Apple – 21.5″ iMac® with Retina 4K display

21.5″ (diagonal) 4096 x 2304 Retina 4K display Stunning 5-mm-thin design Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor Radeon Pro 555X processor Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports 802.11ac Wi-Fi Magic Mouse 2 Magic Keyboard macOS Mojave

Apple – 21.5″ iMac® with Retina 4K display: $999.99 (save $300)

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7

Your laptop, your way

This next-generation laptop features the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally. Next-Gen power to fuel your ideas

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and over two times faster than Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7 keeps up with you. With multitasking speed, improved graphics, amazing entertainment, quality Wi-Fi performance, and long battery life.¹ More ways to connect

Now with both USB Type-C™ and USB Type-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging. Ultra slim and light

The standout design won’t weigh you down – ultra slim and light – Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 lbs.² All-day battery life

All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours¹, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster – about 80% in just over an hour.⁴ Express yourself

Choose from different colors and accessories to create your own style. Do more with Windows you know

With Windows 10 Home³, enjoy familiar features, such as password-free Windows Hello sign-in. Create your best work with Office 365* on Windows, and keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive. Brilliant display in every light

The high-resolution PixelSense™ display with ambient light sensing automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. You are the password

Log in securely with Windows Hello sign-in, a fast and secure way to unlock Surface Pro 7. Full keyboard experience

Surface Pro Type Cover (included) features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and a large glass trackpad for precise navigation and control. Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard.

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7: $599.00 (save $360)

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Chromebook

Google Chrome OS

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. 15.6″ Full HD touch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. IPS technology. WLED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8250U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 128GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.99 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity (2×2, 867 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 6x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware.

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Chromebook: $449.00 (save $150)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Wide Color with QLED color technology

Quantum dot technology delivers better brightness and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators, for exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. Contrast Control Zone technology

Image contrast is optimized across individual zones to achieve highly localized areas of striking contrast between bright and dark areas of the image, providing an unrivaled sense of depth and reality. AiPQ Engine

Uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Dolby Vision HDR

Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity. Dolby Atmos

Advanced technology inspired by the cinema, Atmos adds an immersive, lifelike surround sound experience in every scene. FullView

Enjoy a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that blends seamlessly into your viewing experience. Auto Game Mode

For the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 5,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Superior 4K Ultra HD

Picture clarity combines with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture. Easy Voice Control

Find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Access to voice control feature available through the Roku mobile app, compatible third-party voice assistant devices and voice-enabled remote control. Natural Motion 240

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $499.99 (save $100)

Hisense – 55″ Class – LED – R6070E3 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Wi-Fi dual band wireless

Provides blazing-fast connection speeds without a mess of tangled cables. 54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Roku mobile app

Watch movies, shows, and more on The Roku Channel on the go, use it as a second remote, enjoy private listening, and more. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers, DTS Studio Sound. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

Hisense – 55″ Class – LED – R6070E3 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $269.99 (save $80)

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Compatible with most devices that support microSDXC cards

For wide-ranging use. 128GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space for your photos, videos, documents, and other data. Up to 170MB/sec. read speed

Along with an up to 90MB/sec. write speed saves you time when transferring files. Includes microSDXC to SD adapter

Allows you to use this card with SD adapter slots Rugged construction

Resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays and temperature.

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $33.99 (save $34)

ProForm – Carbon TL Treadmill

Audio auxiliary port with 2″ speakers

Built-in dual speakers allow you to listen to your music or videos with less complication. Self-cooling Mach Z motor

Takes you all the way from 0 to 10 mph and creates a smooth workout experience while still maintaining low levels of volume. Heart rate monitor

Two hand-grip sensors built into the handlebars let you see your heart rate while you train. In a couple of seconds, you’ll be able to see your heart rate while you workout. 1.9″ balanced rollers

Medium-size rollers reduce tension, which keeps wear and tear to a minimum so your machine will last for miles to come. 20″ x 55″ tread belt

With a 55″ deck, you’ll have room to walk, jog, or run without feeling limited, and the 20″ width gives you plenty of cubit room as you workout. 0-10% incline

You can use incline training to increase your stamina and condition of your legs. iFit® enabled

Experience indoor workout studio in your home with the included 30-day, full-access membership to iFit. (Internet and Wi-Fi required. iFit membership activation requires credit/debit card and auto-renews for fee. Cancel anytime.) 5″ backlit display

Stay in clear control, and simply track your workout stats during your workout with this 5″ high-contrast display. QuickSpeed buttons

Allow you to adjust the speed and incline of your workout in an instant. ProShox cushioning

Equipped with cushioning throughout the deck area so you’ll have a softer landing with every step. SpaceSaver design

Lets you fold the deck up and out of the way after your workout for a simple home storage solution. 300-lb. weight capacity

Enables safe use.

ProForm – Carbon TL Treadmill: $549.00 (save $350)

Jaybird – Tarah Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Voice assistant compatbile

One-touch access to your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant manages calls while running or riding. Bluetooth 5.0 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 6 hours of use on a charge. Also features fast charge function when 10 minutes of charging provides a full hour of play time. Waterproof design

Provides protection from sweat and water, so you can easily wear headphones while working out. In-ear design

Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Sport fit

Soft and flexible silicone ear gels provide incredible comfort and a secure fit. Speed cinch system

Allows for fast and easy adjustability. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Clear sound with custom EQ

High sound quality that’s compatible with the Jaybird App to customize sound EQ and save personal settings to the buds. Easy connection

Compatibility with Google Fast Pair simplifies pairing, and Find Your Fit in the Jaybird App helps dial in your fit. Music and calls

Manage calls with ease, and control and listen to music with the push of a button.

Jaybird – Tarah Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $47.49 (save $52.50)

TCL – MTRO100BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 18 hours of use and lasts up to 130 hours on standby mode. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Bluetooth 5.0 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Supports HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles. In-ear design

Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Headset controls

Include volume, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track and reject call. 8.6mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 10Hz – 22kHz frequency response

For faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

To efficiently conduct power. 107dB sensitivity

Provides powerful audio. Stereo design

Delivers crisp tones.

TCL – MTRO100BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $19.99 (save $30)

