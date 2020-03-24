Sony made subtle changes to the PlayStation 5 website that seems to suggest the new console’s holiday 2020 release window is still very much in place.

Recent reports suggested that the PS5’s launch might be delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Even so, the site doesn’t offer more PS5 information beyond hardware references, so the actual release date and price of the console remain secret.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s specs last week via a pre-recorded keynote that was streamed on YouTube, but the event turned out to be a massive disappointment for fans tuning in to see the PS5’s design and learn more details about the console’s launch. What Sony did was to host an event catered mainly to game developers, without adequately informing viewers about what sort of presentation they’d get. Not only that, but Sony didn’t actually show the console’s design, and it didn’t divulge any release date or pricing information. At the same time, some reports claimed the both the new Xbox and the PS5 might see significant delays because of the coronavirus pandemic. At best, those pundits said, the PlayStation 5 will be available in limited stock this holiday season. Since last week’s PS5 event, Sony quietly updated its PlayStation 5 site, where it subtly reiterated its commitment to a holiday 2020 PS5 launch.

Sony launched its PS5 site in early February, and we thought at the time the move indicated a forthcoming PS5 launch event. Sony, however, had to reconsider all its plans soon after that. The company pulled out of various tech events, including gaming trade shows like GDC, where last week’s presentation was scheduled to take place.

Here’s a screenshot of how Sony’s PS5 teaser site greeted people in early February:

That was pretty much all the PS5 information Sony was willing to offer, and the page acted as a registration page.

Here’s a screenshot of the same PS5 page, which was updated after Sony’s hardware event:

Notice the font changes under the PS5 logo. PlayStation 5 is coming is bolded and bigger than before, while the Launches holiday 2020 part has also been increased in size. It all seems to be a subtle indication that Sony hasn’t changed its plans to launch the console this holiday season despite what’s happening with the world right now.

Sony also made changes at the text on the registration page, to include references to the newly unveiled specs, and to last week’s PS5 presentation:

We’ve begun to unveil more details behind the technical and hardware components that make PlayStation 5 such an innovative and powerful platform – the ultra-high-speed SSD, integrated custom I/O system, custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, and highly immersive 3D audio. With these capabilities, PS5™ will allow developers to maximize their creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design. For more details on the technical specs of PS5, visit PlayStation Blog for a developer deep dive from Mark Cerny, lead system architect.

That’s not definitive proof that the Sony won’t cancel the PS5 launch. We’re still a long way from getting this COVID-19 threat under control. And the world that will survive it might have to face several economic changes. For many people, buying a PlayStation 5 will be the last thing on their mind come this holiday season. However, Sony’s moves indicate the new console is still on track for a holiday season launch.

Sony will probably continue to reveal PS5 details in the coming months, regardless of whether it can launch the console on time or not. We’ll just have to wait for Sony to announce other PS5 events, and see how the coronavirus pandemic response progresses.

Image Source: Iren Key/Shutterstock