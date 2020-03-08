Netflix has a big week lined up with 18 new releases coming to the streaming service, including the third season of Elite, which is one of the more popular foreign-language originals.

Elite is a teen drama series following students at an elite secondary school in Spain.

Other big Netflix releases this week include new seasons of On My Block and Kingdom.

Everyone with a Netflix subscription knows about popular shows like Stranger Things and Ozark, but I do my best to try to highlight the myriad shows that fly under the radar when I have the chance. This week, I’m going to point you in the direction of a brand new anime called BEASTARS (a photo of which appears at the top of this article). I completely understand the skepticism, but the first season of the show, which aired in Japan last year, was easily one of the best seasons of TV in 2019. It’s about a civilization of anthropomorphized animals as unease between the herbivores and carnivores turns into outright violence with a mysterious murder at the fore.

If anime isn’t your thing, there’s a healthy variety of other content dropping this week as well, including a comedy special from Marc Maron, the third season of the teen drama On My Block, and a ton of originals from other countries, such as Elite season 3, Kingdom season 2, The Valhalla Murders, and The Circle Brazil, which is a new version of the reality competition series that proved popular when it aired in the US earlier this year.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 8th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Tuesday, March 10th

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wednesday, March 11th

Thursday, March 12th

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 13th

Departures

Monday, March 9th

Eat Pray Love

Saturday, March 14th

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March, as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

