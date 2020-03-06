Major retailer Best Buy is hosting a big 3-day sales event that offers dozens of deep discounts on popular products.

The deals span all of Best Buy’s biggest categories and offer great prices on Apple products in particular, including savings of up to $250 on Apple’s popular iPhone 11 models and as much as $300 off the latest MacBook Pro.

Other big sale categories include TVs, Windows laptops, smart home devices, headphones, wireless speakers, and even home appliances.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Today doesn’t seem like it’s just a random Friday in March considering all the fantastic deals available right now. Is it Prime Day 2020? Is Black Friday back already? The BGR Deals team has been sharing phenomenal deals all day long, including some of the most impressive discounts we’ve seen on the hottest products out there. Examples include the lowest price ever on brand new Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, another deal that drops AirPods 2 back to Black Friday’s all-time low price, Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi smart plugs that are somehow down to just $4.95 each, $112 off the Sonos Playbase that packs incredible sound into a TV stand, the crazy camera that lets your iPhone or Android phone see anywhere for just $28.79 or the newer version with huge upgrades for $49.49, Google’s $200 Nest Thermostat E for just $140 and a great discount on the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat, a one-day Gold Box sale that slashes YI Dome Cameras to $27.50 each, as much as $250 off MacBook Air laptops, a great 15-piece Instant Pot accessory set for just $29.99, and plenty more.

If all that’s not enough for you — is there ever such thing as “enough” when it comes to great deals — then there’s one more sale that we wanted to bring to your attention. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where you’ll find a big 3-day sale that started today and runs all weekend long. There are tons of deep discounts on popular products from iPhones and MacBooks to appliances, laptops, TVs, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, and you’ll also find our 10 favorite deals right in this post.

iPhone 11: Save up to $250

Valid only on in-store trade-in of a smartphone in good working condition. Must purchase, trade in an eligible phone and activate an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Upon trade-in of an eligible phone, customer will receive value toward a new phone. Trade-in offer does not apply to prepaid phones. $250 total trade-in value eligible with trade-in of an Apple iPhone X or newer. At time of purchase, customer’s trade-in phone will be evaluated, and savings will be applied to purchase transaction. Upon date of fulfillment customer must trade in same phone in same condition. If trade-in phone or condition changes, value of trade-in savings will no longer be valid and phone purchase is subject to cancellation. Fulfillment subject to phone availability. Offer is not valid if not redeemed during promotional period. Taxes/surcharges due at time of purchase. Taxes applied to price of phone prior to the trade-in credit. Not all phones are eligible for trade-in and trade-in value may vary. Customer must own trade-in phone. Remaining Sprint Flex Lease payments will be due immediately at the time of trade-in. Condition, documentation and accessories may affect value. Excludes phones that are cracked or that lack power. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. You are responsible for removing any data from your phone before providing the phone for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms & conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. Not compatible with other trade-in offers. No rainchecks. See a Blue Shirt or BestBuy.com/TradeIn for details.

iPhone 11: Save up to $250

MacBook Air: Save $200 on select models

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life¹

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

MacBook Air: Save $200 on select models

MacBook Pro: Save up to $300 on select models

Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life²

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

MacBook Pro: Save up to $300 on select models

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB: $279.99 (save $50)

TCL – 65″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Built-in both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

TCL – 65″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $499.99 (save $200)

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. Game mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Contrast enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. From finish to function, a thoughtful design that amazes. Clean Cable Solution

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p Ultra HD

1080p times four. With 4x the pixels of Full HD resolution, you’ll view progressive images in clean, gorgeous detail with the highest picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV

Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung remote control. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two full-range 10W speakers. Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $329.99 (save $50)

Dell – Inspiron 13.3″ 7000 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 13″ Full HD touch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.2 lbs. and measures 0.6″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. 512GB Solid State Drive accelerated by 32GB Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel® Optane™ memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. Immersive Dell Cinema

Experience the best view in the house with breathtaking CinemaColor, CinemaStream and CinemaSound. Seamless Dell Mobile Connect

Pair your iOS or Android smartphone to your laptop for complete integration across multiple devices. Smart style

Make an impression with a stunning exterior that’s slim and sleek at home, and on-the-go. Featuring an aluminum body, diamond cut finish and 3 sided narrow display border. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 13.3″ 7000 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $649.99 (save $200)

Jabra – Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

True wireless

Jabra Elite 65t are third-generation true wireless earbuds. Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts. Use all day, whatever your listening needs

Offer up to five hours of battery life, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use. Perfect call and voice quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls. Passive noise cancellation

Helps block out noise to ensure clear sound reproduction. Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite 65t feature an IP55 rated design. Wherever your day takes you, your activities won’t get in the way of easy, reliable access to calls and music. HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise into earbuds for awareness. Voice command made simple

You can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, which allows you to quickly get the information you need – whether that be setting appointments, finding events, or having messages read back to you. 6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 20Hz – 20kHz headphones frequency response

Ensures faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

Helps efficiently conduct power.

Jabra – Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $89.99 (save $60)

Bose – SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth speaker

True 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage.

Seamless aluminum body is durable and water-resistant (IPX4).

Pair two speakers together for Stereo or Party Mode playback.

With Bose SimpleSync™ technology, listen to the same music in different rooms by grouping a Bose Home Speaker with a Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker and play them both in perfect sync.

Compatible Bose Smart Home speakers are Home Speaker 500, Home Speaker 300, and Portable Home Speaker. Compatible Bose Soundlink speakers are Soundlink Revolve, Revolve+, Mini, Mini II, Color, Color II, and Micro.

Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery.

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts.

Take calls and access Siri or Google Now™ right from your speaker.

Easily manage Bluetooth connections, unlock features and access future updates with the Bose® Connect app.

NFC pairing for easy connectivity to your NFC-enabled devices.

Optional charging cradle available.

Bose – SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth speaker: $159.99 (save $40)

Ultimate Ears – MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Water-resistant design

Meets IP67 standards. Connect wirelessly from across the room

Pair this speaker with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, including phones, tablets and laptops. Rechargeable Battery

Enjoy up to 20 hours of extended playback on a single charge. Fresh, durable design

Take this dustproof and drop-proof speaker everywhere, from a party to the pool to your favorite campsite. 60Hz – 20kHz frequency response

Ensures a wide range of accurately reproduced sound.

Ultimate Ears – MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $129.99 (save $50)

Image Source: AP/Shutterstock