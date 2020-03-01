The beginning of the week and the beginning of the month just so happen to coincide in March, which means we’ve got a whole mess of content to look forward to this week. Up first are all of the licensed films and TV shows, such as Corpse Bride, Space Jam, The Shawshank Redemption, There Will Be Blood, and even the Series of Unfortunate Events movie, which is far inferior to the original series that Netflix produced.
As for originals, the Mark Wahlberg action-comedy Spenser Confidential might be the highlight of the week, but a lot of people really seem to love the Castlevania anime, and it’s back for its third season on Thursday as well. We’re also getting new seasons of Ugly Delicious, Paradise PD, and The Protector.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 1st, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, March 1st
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- GoodFellas
- Haywire
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine’s Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Tuesday, March 3rd
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Wednesday, March 4th
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Thursday, March 5th
- Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY
Friday, March 6th
- Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Departures
Tuesday, March 3rd
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
Wednesday, March 4th
- F the Prom
Saturday, March 7th
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March, as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.