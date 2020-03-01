The beginning of the week and the beginning of the month just so happen to coincide in March, which means we’ve got a whole mess of content to look forward to this week. Up first are all of the licensed films and TV shows, such as Corpse Bride, Space Jam, The Shawshank Redemption, There Will Be Blood, and even the Series of Unfortunate Events movie, which is far inferior to the original series that Netflix produced.

As for originals, the Mark Wahlberg action-comedy Spenser Confidential might be the highlight of the week, but a lot of people really seem to love the Castlevania anime, and it’s back for its third season on Thursday as well. We’re also getting new seasons of Ugly Delicious, Paradise PD, and The Protector.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of March 1st, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, March 1st

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Tuesday, March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wednesday, March 4th

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Thursday, March 5th

Friday, March 6th

Departures

Tuesday, March 3rd

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Wednesday, March 4th

F the Prom

Saturday, March 7th

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in March, as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

