President’s Day 2020 is this coming Monday, but there are already so many great deals you can score right now. Highlights include a rare opportunity to get AirPods Pro at Amazon’s best price ever (order today to lock in the discount and they’ll ship within a week or two), 10.2-inch iPads at the lowest prices of 2020, a best-selling 50-inch 4K Fire TV for only $249.99 or a gigantic 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $578, wireless noise cancelling headphones that’ll blow you away for only $29.99, a killer sale on practically every popular Amazon device you can think of including the Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers, deep discount on tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers, a $200 discount on the top-of-the-line Roomba i7+ or a more affordable robot vacuum that’s surprisingly good for only $139 or $129 for Prime members, $24 home security camera that’s so much better than a $200 Nest Cam, deep discounts on SanDisk microSD cards, $60 off the crazy Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that transforms any Instant Pot into an air fryer, and plenty more. All that is being covered over in our BGR Deals channel today, but there’s one sale in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.
Best Buy is another big retailer that refused to wait until Monday to kick off its big sales event. In fact, the massive retailer couldn’t even wait until the weekend, and its big Presidents’ Day sale is already live right now. There are so many solid deals available in the sale, and you can shop the whole thing on the Best Buy Presidents’ Day deals page. Or, if you’d rather skip right to the best bargains from the sale, you’ll find our picks for the top 10 deals down below.
Save up to 40% on home appliances
- Free delivery on major appliance purchases $399 and up, a $69.99 value.
- 18 month financing on appliance and Geek Squad® purchases $599 and up.
- 10% back in rewards on your first day of purchases, or choose flexible financing, when approved for a My Best Buy® Credit Card.
- Next-day delivery on eligible products
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
64.5″ screen
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Quantum HDR 4X
Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes.
Quantum Processor 4K
An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.
Ambient Mode
Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Motion Rate 240
Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 (save $200)
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
74.5″ screen
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Quantum HDR 4X
Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes.
Quantum Processor 4K
An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.
Ambient Mode
Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Motion Rate 240
Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,499.99 (save $500)
Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB
- 10.2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- Lightning connector for charging and accessories
- Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹
- iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.
Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB: $249.99 (save $80)
(price is $249.00 on Amazon)
Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB
- 10.2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- Lightning connector for charging and accessories
- Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹
- iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.
Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB: $329.99 (save $100)
(price is $329.00 on Amazon)
Apple – AirPods with Charging Case
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices²
- Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Seamless switching between devices
- Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (save $20)
(AirPods Pro and AirPods discounted on Amazon)
Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro
- 11″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera
- Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
- iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change
Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro: $674.99 (save $125)
Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
- 12.9″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera
- Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
- iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change
Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro: $874.99 (save $125)
Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID
- Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life¹
- Latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Force Touch trackpad
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Available in gold, space gray, and silver
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more
- Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available
Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID: $899.99 (save $200)
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop
- 15.6″ touch screen
Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
- AMD Ryzen 3 Processor
Get great performance for everything you do thanks to the new AMD Ryzen™ 3 processor. Featuring true machine intelligence and a newly designed efficient architecture, the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen processor learns and adapts to your needs so you can achieve more.
- 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
- Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
- AMD Radeon Vega 3
Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
- Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
- HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
- Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
- Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
- Built-in HD webcam with microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
- Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office.
- Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $279.99 (save $150)