President’s Day 2020 is this coming Monday, but there are already so many great deals you can score right now. Highlights include a rare opportunity to get AirPods Pro at Amazon’s best price ever (order today to lock in the discount and they’ll ship within a week or two), 10.2-inch iPads at the lowest prices of 2020, a best-selling 50-inch 4K Fire TV for only $249.99 or a gigantic 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $578, wireless noise cancelling headphones that’ll blow you away for only $29.99, a killer sale on practically every popular Amazon device you can think of including the Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers, deep discount on tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers, a $200 discount on the top-of-the-line Roomba i7+ or a more affordable robot vacuum that’s surprisingly good for only $139 or $129 for Prime members, $24 home security camera that’s so much better than a $200 Nest Cam, deep discounts on SanDisk microSD cards, $60 off the crazy Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that transforms any Instant Pot into an air fryer, and plenty more. All that is being covered over in our BGR Deals channel today, but there’s one sale in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

Best Buy is another big retailer that refused to wait until Monday to kick off its big sales event. In fact, the massive retailer couldn’t even wait until the weekend, and its big Presidents’ Day sale is already live right now. There are so many solid deals available in the sale, and you can shop the whole thing on the Best Buy Presidents’ Day deals page. Or, if you’d rather skip right to the best bargains from the sale, you’ll find our picks for the top 10 deals down below.

Save up to 40% on home appliances

Free delivery on major appliance purchases $399 and up, a $69.99 value.

18 month financing on appliance and Geek Squad® purchases $599 and up.

10% back in rewards on your first day of purchases, or choose flexible financing, when approved for a My Best Buy® Credit Card.

Next-day delivery on eligible products

Save up to 40% on home appliances

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes.

Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.

Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.

Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 (save $200)

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes. Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color. Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,499.99 (save $500)

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 32GB: $249.99 (save $80)

(price is $249.00 on Amazon)

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB: $329.99 (save $100)

(price is $329.00 on Amazon)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices²

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (save $20)

(AirPods Pro and AirPods discounted on Amazon)

Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro

11″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera

Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change

Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro: $674.99 (save $125)

Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

12.9″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera

Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change

Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro: $874.99 (save $125)

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life¹

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop with Touch ID: $899.99 (save $200)

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

15.6″ touch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight.

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. AMD Ryzen 3 Processor

Get great performance for everything you do thanks to the new AMD Ryzen™ 3 processor. Featuring true machine intelligence and a newly designed efficient architecture, the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen processor learns and adapts to your needs so you can achieve more.

Get great performance for everything you do thanks to the new AMD Ryzen™ 3 processor. Featuring true machine intelligence and a newly designed efficient architecture, the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen processor learns and adapts to your needs so you can achieve more. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. AMD Radeon Vega 3

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats.

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office.

30-days trial of Microsoft Office. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $279.99 (save $150)

Image Source: AP/Shutterstock