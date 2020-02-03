No matter how careful you are or how enormous your case is, chances are that one day you will damage your phone. Perhaps the only thing more frustrating than walking around with a cracked screen is finding time to go to the store to have your phone repaired, but Apple just made the process a bit more convenient by introducing a new onsite repair service that will see a professional come to your home or office to perform the repair.

The service was first spotted by MacRumors last week on Apple’s support site, which notes the following: “In select locations, onsite service may be available.” The onsite repairs will be handled by Go Tech Services, which lists itself as an Apple Authorized Service Provider on its website. The only way to set up an onsite visit is to reach Go Tech’s website through Apple Support. Otherwise, you’ll see the error you get when you click the link above.

According to MacRumors, onsite repairs are currently being offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. If you search for repairs on Apple’s support site in any city where onsite repairs are offered, Go Tech will be the first option listed. If you select Go Tech, Apple will warn you that “an onsite visit fee may be charged in addition to the provider’s standard repair cost.” You can then click “Book through this provider” to be redirected to Go Tech’s website, where you can choose a time and location for the repair visit.

Apple has previously offered onsite repairs to enterprise customers, but this is the first time that regular consumers have had the option to get a house call for repairs. It’s not entirely clear which services are offered by Go Tech, as MacRumors was able to select the company for a cracked iPhone screen, but not a battery replacement.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR