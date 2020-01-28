Do you have an iPhone or iPad? Well, it’s time to pop open that Settings app and install the latest and greatest software because iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 were both just released to the public. The new release comes after just three beta versions were issued during the testing period, but they were far more spaced out than usual so Apple had plenty of time to iron out any wrinkles. As for what you can expect in this new mobile software release, it’s mainly focused on fixing bugs in Screen Time, the iOS Mail app, and more. There’s also now a toggle to disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip in the iPhone 11 series to increase security after it was discovered that the phones continue to track some location data even when location services are disabled.

Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go and you should install the update as soon as possible.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through your computer by connecting your iOS device and updating through iTunes on a Windows PC or the Music app on a Mac. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR