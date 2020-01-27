Best Hand Cream for Dry Skin

When it’s wintertime, your skin is as dry and cold as the weather outside. Dealing with cracked and dry skin can be a super painful way to spend your time. That’s why you need a trusty hand cream to soothe your dryness and moisturize your skin back to health. You’re going to want something that you can use daily to bring your hands back to life. While your face will likely have to battle with biting winds and harsh conditions, your hands shouldn’t have to as well. You need to be prepared for season changes and we’ve got you covered with our choices below for the best that’s available.

Best Fast-Absorbing Hand Cream

Getting the job done quickly in the morning or at night, a bottle of L’Occitane Fast-Absorbing 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream will cure your hands of a lack of hydration. This creamy balm is blended with shea butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil to create an extremely effective lotion to handle the driest of skin. It absorbs quickly into your hands and won’t leave an oily trace afterwards. You just have to massage it into your hands to counter dryness and you can use it as often as you need. This cream will leave you feeling more moisturized than you’d expect.

Best Scent Variety of Hand Cream

Allowing you to decide which scent you want for your hands, the collection of Crabtree & Evelyn Hand Therapy creams will handle different tasks as well. For example, the rosewater and pink peppercorn scent will hydrate your skin and give it a dewy glow while the goat milk and oat scent will comfort your hands and nourish them with Vitamin E. All of these creams are meant to absorb quickly into your skin and are crafted to revive and hydrate. All you’ll need is a pea-sized dollop of cream to rub into your hands and nails for the best results.

Best Hand Cream to Boost Moisture

For a more natural approach to fixing your dry skin, take a look at the AHAVA Dead Skin Mineral Hand Cream. It is packed with minerals from water from the Dead Sea as well as magnesium, potassium and calcium. It will make your skin feel supple again and it will deliver nutrients that are essential to turning your hands into the best they can be. You can apply this several times a day to reach the peak of moisturizing. It has a neutral scent that is great for any member of your family.