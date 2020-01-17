Best Monitor Stand to Set Up Your Home Office

How can you be expected to get work done at home without a proper setup? The only way you’re going to get the best viewing experience available to you is by setting up a monitor or two in your home office. Now, if you are someone who prefers a desktop to a laptop, you already know you need a monitor. But for those who have a laptop and want a better setup, adding a monitor will make for an easier time using the computer. Regardless, you’re going to likely be searching for more space on your desk with that new setup. With a monitor stand, you’ll be able to add some storage area right there on your desk, as things can fit underneath. Whether you want a rising or a mounted stand, it will add another level to your home office that will help your production. Sick of working amongst papers and clutter? Using any of the three monitor stands that we’ve highlighted below will have you working in a smarter setup.

Best Mounted Monitor Stand

Transforming the entire look of your home office to give yourself as much desk space as you desire, the WALI Premium Dual LCD Monitor Desk Mount Stand is a solid choice for a dual monitor setup. This stand has a dual arm gas spring pole that’s sturdy and will hold LCD, LED flat screen TVs or monitors up to 32″. It also supports up to 17.6 lbs with a two-stage locking system that is compatible with 3.5″ C-clamps and 3.3″ Grommet bases. The gas spring stand is completely adjustable, as it can be tilted ±35°, swiveled ±90° or rotated 360°. You can extend it up to the maximum height of 23.62″ or outward up to 18.34″. Having dual monitors will increase your productivity and make it easier for you to read, whether you are someone who needs multiple screens for their job or just prefers to have them. The C-clamp, grommet base and VESA plate are all made of high-grade materials to ensure a safe and reliable connection. With this package, you’ll receive the gas spring stand, one set of mounting hardware and a user’s manual. It is all protected with a 10-year warranty.

Best Monitor Stand Pack

If you aren’t looking to mount two different monitors but still want both of them as a part of your home office setup, utilizing the Simple Houseware 2PK Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser makes a lot of sense. There are a lot of different configurations you can assemble with these risers, as you can use it to prop up your laptop, monitor, printer, scanner, notebook or other devices. Each one of these has a drawer underneath it for additional storage to free up more space on your desk. This drawer can fit files and letters easily. They are each made of sturdy metal construction that won’t crack under the weight of your electronics. The classic black coating allows it to fit in with any decor. Utilizing these will bring your monitor or laptop to a reasonable viewing height, keeping your neck and eyes from straining. There are two compartments on the side of each that will hold your iPad, tablet, cell phone, calculator, pens, pencils or other office supplies. Basically, anything that doesn’t fit in the drawer can fit on the side. Each one measures 20.25″ x 11.5″ x 5.8″, so they aren’t egregiously large and will fit on most desks. They also only weigh just over eight pounds a piece, making them lightweight enough to safely exist on the top of your desk.

Best Adjustable Monitor Stand

You’ll get to choose just how high your monitor sits when you pick up the HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser. This can be adjusted to three different heights, allowing you to choose which one is the most ergonomic, healthiest and comfortable for your viewing. All you’ll need to do is press the button on the leg and lift the platform to adjust it between the different height levels. The assembly for these is simple, as it consists of just one platform and four legs. Just screwing the legs into the platform will do the trick. The metal design of this gives a mesh, perforated look, allowing air to flow through it and preventing your devices from overheating. They will stay in peak working condition and it will also protect your desk in the process. This riser can hold up to 44 lbs and comes with non-slip legs and anti-skid rubber pads for the bottom of them. This is a terrifically, cost-effective option for your office.