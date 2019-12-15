Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 15)

The Netflix original series that we all have been waiting for is finally here. On Friday, the first season of The Witcher will make its debut on Netflix, and while the creators have done their best to temper expectations, Game of Thrones fans who felt slighted by the final season are desperate for another epic fantasy that can take up the reins. We don’t know if The Witcher can do that, but at least the early reviews have been positive.
The other noteworthy addition to the Netflix library this week is the movie The Two Popes. It stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI as they form an unlikely friendship.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 15th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 15th
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Monday, December 16th
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
Tuesday, December 17th
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, December 18th
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, December 19th
- After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, December 20th
- The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, December 15th
- Helix: Season 2
Wednesday, December 18th
- Miss Me This Christmas
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Thursday, December 19th
- George of the Jungle 2
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.