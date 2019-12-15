Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 15)

The Netflix original series that we all have been waiting for is finally here. On Friday, the first season of The Witcher will make its debut on Netflix, and while the creators have done their best to temper expectations, Game of Thrones fans who felt slighted by the final season are desperate for another epic fantasy that can take up the reins. We don’t know if The Witcher can do that, but at least the early reviews have been positive.

The other noteworthy addition to the Netflix library this week is the movie The Two Popes. It stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI as they form an unlikely friendship.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 15th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 15th

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Monday, December 16th

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Tuesday, December 17th

Wednesday, December 18th

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, December 19th

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, December 20th

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Sunday, December 15th

Helix: Season 2

Wednesday, December 18th

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Thursday, December 19th

George of the Jungle 2

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.