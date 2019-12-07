PS5 could take virtual reality gaming to the next level with this brilliant device

Information about Sony’s PS5 has been trickling out ever since lead systems architect Mark Cerny was interviewed by Wired back in April, but there’s still plenty we don’t know. For example, while Cerny confirmed that all current versions of the PlayStation VR headset will be compatible with the next-gen console, we don’t know what the company’s plans are for the future of the product. Will a PSVR 2 be ready in time for the launch of the PS5 next holiday season? Is a true sequel to the successful virtual reality headset even actually in the works?

We won’t know for sure until next year, but LetsGoDigital just discovered a recently published patent from Sony for an “actuator apparatus” that appears to be one piece of an entirely new VR system.

The patent describes a system that uses a spherical device with a stereo camera attached to it paired with a head-mounted display to allow two parties to connect to and interact with one another in VR. While one user is wearing the PSVR headset, they receive audio and visual feedback from the cameras and microphones on the spherical device in real-time. Plus, while your head is moving inside the headset, the spherical device on the other end of the connection mirrors your movements by sliding along arc-shaped rails. Here’s an example from the patent:

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

We’re likely quite a ways away from Sony discussing the future of PlayStation VR, but this sounds like it could be a clever and entertaining way to bring multiplayer to virtual reality. Of course, there are plenty of VR games that have multiplayer components, but this contraption would seemingly be a major leap forward for the technology. With the actuator apparatus, it would be almost like having someone else in the room with you.