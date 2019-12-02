Frontier’s Cyber Monday deal slashes airfares so much they might as well be free

Savvy travelers, the kind who are a bit like amateur gumshoes when it comes to finding the best deals on airfare and who are always on the lookout for discounts and flash sales from carriers, know that this past Friday was a big day for retail and for holiday shoppers. For these travelers, though, it’s actually tomorrow (December 3) that’s their version of Black Friday, with the day informally known as “Travel Deal Tuesday” having become a much-anticipated opportunity to nab seriously discounted fares and cheap flights to destinations around the country and beyond.

Frontier Airlines has actually gone ahead and gotten the jump on the slew of cheap flights that will be available tomorrow, with a Cyber Monday deal that, honestly, cuts the price of airfare so much that the darn flights might as well be free.

The budget airline is touting an incredible 99% off of flights when you use the code “CYBER” when booking. Frontier’s Cyber Monday deals are available here, and some of the fine print as part of this sale to be aware of includes:

You’ve got to book your flight by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time today (Monday, December 2). The fares are valid for nonstop domestic round-trip travel, as well as nonstop round-trip travel between the US and Canada/Puerto Rico, and the sale applies to travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Blackout dates include December 18 through January 6, 2020; January 21, 2020; and February 18, 2020.

Also, in case you’re wondering, the 99% off sale only applies to the airfare itself, meaning you’ll still be responsible for things like baggage and taxes.

Meantime, as we noted, don’t forget to keep an eye out on Tuesday, as well. According to the Hopper flight tracker app, “December 3rd will be the biggest day for travel deals in the post-Thanksgiving shopping period.” Just how much savings-wise can customers expect to see tomorrow? Hopper, for comparison, said that on this same day last year it saw more flights discounted on “Travel Deal Tuesday” than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.