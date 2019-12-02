Best Butter Dish to Lock in Freshness

Flaky biscuits or warm rolls are a staple at many holiday meals that really help keep the peace. Passing the bread products around the table bring people together and the feeling of sharing always adds to the warmth of the season. Something that is also bound to be on your table is butter, as it’s the perfect accent to your bread. We all know warm butter is easier to spread, but after you leave it out for a little while, it needs to be refrigerated. In order to keep your butter fresh, you’ll need a dish that is made for it to remain so. A butter dish allows you to seal in the freshness and is the perfect size to store on your refrigerator door or top shelf. There are a ton of options out there, so which one should you choose? We’ve highlighted three great choices to make sure you’re ready for the dinner table.

Best Butter Dish for Multiple Sticks

If you know you’re going to have a lot of people over for dinner or are going to be using a lot of butter for various dishes and baked goods, then you’re going to need something that holds more than just one stick. The Sweese 303.101 Large Butter Dish is perfect for you, as it can hold two sticks easily and four if you really need it to. It really seals them up for protection. This dish has an updated design that is made of a hard and very durable material. The lid is made from beech wood and has a strong, straight grain. It provides an elegant, natural style for your kitchen. Our favorite part about this dish is the removable plastic seal. You can really press the lid tightly onto the dish to make sure it locks in the freshness if you keep the plastic seal on the lid. If you just need the lid to stay on the container, you can remove the plastic seal and use it that way. The dish measures 6″ x 3.5″ x 2.7″, showcasing its tall and deep design for easy storage. It works great with both west and east coast butter and it is designed so that the butter won’t stick to the lid when you pull it off. Maybe best of all, Sweese offers a free refund or exchange, so there’s no downside to giving it a try.

Best Dish for Storing

You won’t always need to store butter in your butter dish, so you’re going to want something wide and deep enough to hold multiple foods. With the OXO Good Grips Wide Butter & Cream Cheese Dish, you’ll have your breakfast storage covered. This comfortably holds European-style wide butter, two standard butter sticks or eight ounces of cream cheese, giving you a lot of flexibility. You can cut the spreads right on the dish, as there are non-slip stoppers and feet on either side that keeps it in place while you’re using it. The dish has raised edges, which will keep the butter in place and prevent it from touching the lid. We really loved how the lid is clear, so you can easily identify what you have in there. Also, the lid rests on top of the dish and seals it, allowing you to carry it without it falling off. So any trip you have to make from the fridge to the table are made easy. It’s dishwasher safe, so you can keep it clean by just tossing it in. It is backed by the OXO guarantee, which is standard for all their products.

Most Versatile Dish

You can speed up that softening process by putting your butter in the microwave. But you’ll need a dish that can handle that and the Lock & Lock HPL956 Easy Essentials Specialty Food Storage Container is up to the task. This can be used in the microwave, freezer or the top rack of the dishwasher and it has a unique, stackable design that is easy to store. It is BPA-free and FDA-approved, so it’s safe to use in your kitchen. The real highlight of this dish is the patented, locking lid that is leakproof and watertight. It has a four-hinge locking system and a silicone seal to keep the contents of the container secure. It is made from high quality materials that are long-lasting and durable. It is guaranteed to last for up to three million uses and the lid can be used as a makeshift cutting board. This truly does provide you with a ton of options.