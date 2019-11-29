Video of Tesla’s Cybertruck in the wild captured for the first time

Recently, a video of Tesla’s futuristic pickup truck driving down a road near Tesla’s California headquarters was captured and posted online by Instagram user chicago_roy. If you thought Tesla’s Cybertruck looked weird standing by itself on stage, it looks even more bizarre when contrasted against regular looking cars on the road.

The video itself is rather brief but provides us with a good glimpse at the imposing size of the Cybertruck. It was hard to get a good gauge of the Cybertruck’s size during Tesla’s initial presentation, but suffice it to say, it’s a gargantuan and intimidating vehicle.

The video in question can be seen below:

As the Cybertruck drives by, chicago_roy exclaims “What the heck?!”, which is rather appropriate given that most people watching the Cybertruck unveiling thought something similar after their first glimpse at Tesla’s ambitious new pickup truck.

To be fair, it stands to reason that the polarizing look of the Cybertruck will seem more normal as videos like the one above become more common. Personally, the Cybertruck’s aesthetic is growing on me with each passing day.

What remains to be seen, though, is how the public at large takes to the quirky design. Though Cybertruck pre-orders have already surpassed 250,000, pre-orders only require a fully refundable $100 deposit. In other words, it’s far too early to discern if Tesla’s Cybertruck will prove to be a huge money-maker for Tesla or, perhaps, a colossal failure. All the same, one has to give Tesla credit for actually trying something different, a rarity in an industry where auto manufacturers tend to play it safe as opposed to going against the grain and embarking on something entirely new.