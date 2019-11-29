Black Friday might technically start today, but it has already been a whirlwind week packed full of some of the best holiday deals we’ve ever seen. Here’s just a tiny taste of the kind of deals you can score right now: all-time low prices on AirPods 2 starting at $134 and a rare $15 discount on AirPods Pro, fantastic Instant Pot deals, discounted Sonos smart speakers, some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve ever seen like a $25 credit when you buy a console and use the code 397BFFA5 at checkout, a big price cut on PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Digital Codes as well as plenty more PlayStation deals, industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $278, another pair of Sony ANC headphones for just $148 and Sony’s beloved WHCH700N ANC headphones for just $88, blowout prices on Bose wireless headphones and speakers, deep discounts on iPads and brand new iPad Pro tablets, the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.99, Anova’s best-selling smartphone-connected sous vide for just $79 or $99 bundled with a vacuum sealer, and so much more.

As big as Black Friday is, there’s no way retailers can unload all that inventory in just one day or even in a full week. That’s why crazy deals spill over into the following weekend and then new discounts pop up all week long during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Walmart is obviously a top destination for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales in addition to Black Friday, and the retailer has some big plans in store for shoppers. To let everyone know what they can look forward to during Walmart’s big Cyber sales, the company’s eCommerce boss Ashley Buchanan penned a blog post with all the important info you need to know. Below, you’ll find that post in its entirety.

Get Ready for A Great Cyber Monday

by Ashley Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

During our Black Friday event yesterday, customers discovered great gifts both in stores and on Walmart.com. Today, I’m excited to share that the savings will continue with more deals than ever on Cyber Monday.

We’re kicking off Cyber Monday on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2. Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com, including a few of my favorite deals listed here:

But, it’s not just about great products, it’s also about how we’re making it easy for busy families to get their online orders when and how they want. For most of our Cyber Monday deals, customers can choose free two-day shipping or the option to pick up their Walmart.com order at a local store the same day or during their next weekly shopping trip – whichever is most convenient.

It’s my first Cyber Monday at Walmart.com and I’m excited about the great work the merchants have done to make sure we have the right assortment of top gifts and great brands at the lowest prices of the season. With unbelievable savings on more items than ever before, we’re ready to surprise and delight customers on the busiest online shopping day of the year