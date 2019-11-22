The Best Detox Formulas to Cleanse Your System

When attempting to lose weight, any type of advantage is welcomed, especially when you’re getting older and your metabolism is slowing down. While there are plenty of fad diets, workout supplements, and overpriced meal prep services available, there’s nothing like starting anew on your health journey. — literally. One way to do such is through a detox system that essentially flushes out all of “the bad stuff “you’ve been consuming over the years. And once your detox is done, you can begin to live a healthier lifestyle for the long haul in order to achieve real, sustainable results. For those looking to hit the reset button, so to speak, there are a few different detox formulas out there that can facilitate weight loss, increase your metabolism, increase energy levels and much, much more. Of course, not all detox cleanses are created equal — there are different products that do different things and produce different results. In an oversaturated weight loss supplement industry, you have to be diligent about vetting out the products that, simply put, don’t get the job done. So we managed to find some of the best detox formulas/supplements that can help facilitate your new lifestyle changes. Here’s what we came across.

Best Detox Tea

Detox teas are adept at charging the metabolism, promoting proper digestion, and strengthening the digestive tract. Oh, and they’re pretty tasty, too. For a detox tea that checks all of those boxes, the Zero Tea 14 Day Detox Tea by FATBOM is a great choice. The formula is designed to stimulate your body’s ability to process excess fats, stimulate blood circulation, and provide antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that you may otherwise have difficulty getting in your regular diet. The detox comes in two different options, duration-wise — 14 days and 28 days, depending on how badly you think your body needs a cleanse. It’s made with organic green tea, spices, and herbs, and is intended to purify your body of unwanted toxins and waste, boost your metabolism and energy levels to promote faster weight loss, help get rid of excess water, and even reduce stress levels. Unlike some other detoxes, this system doesn’t contain synthetic diuretics or even the natural laxative Senna Leaf. Instead, it supports the positive bacteria in the gut to aid the body’s natural metabolic process. Essentially, it strengthens the good bacteria, so they can do their job more effectively in the digestion process, thus decreasing bloating. To top it all off, this delicious tea provides a plethora of anti-inflammatory ingredients to keep elements of the colon at healthy levels.

Best Colon Cleanse

One of the easiest and most effective cleanses on the market right now is the Dr Tobias Colon 14 Day Quick Cleanse. This 14-day cleanse is quick, efficient, and inexpensive. It comes with 28 pills that you take over the course of the detox. The standard recommendation is to take one pill at bedtime for the first 3-4 days with an eight oz. glass of water before moving on to two capsules a day. Some individuals, however, might feel some discomfort when moving up to two, so you should only proceed based on how your body feels. This cleanse, however, is certainly beneficial if seen all the way through, as this cleanse helps remove toxins and supports healthy bowel movements en route to a healthier digestive system. It also frees the intestinal tract of excess waste while increasing energy, alleviating bloating, and helping you lose weight in the process. It’s considered a non-irritant detox, as it contains a plethora of herbs, fibers, and probiotics such as cascara sagrada bark, psyllium husk powder, aloe vera gel, Senna leaf, rice powder, and more. What we found particularly enticing with this formula is how rigorously tested it’s been. For starters, it’s manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility that frequently conducts announced and unannounced inspections and regular on-site inspections. Each of their products is tested and re-tested extensively to ensure you’re getting the best of the best. One thing to consider, though — the product is packaged and manufactured at a plant that may also process milk, soy, wheat, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and crustacean shellfish, so if you have any sort of allergies, make sure you read the list of ingredients/safety precautions on the box before purchasing.

Best 30-Day Detox Kit

Last, but certainly not least, for a comprehensive, versatile, and above all else, effective detox kit, the Teami 30-Day Detox Tea Pack is a no-brainer. This two-step, tea detox provides you with two different blends — Teami Skinny for the morning and a Colon Cleanse formula for before bed. The Skinny tea contains natural ingredients such as Oolong, Yerba Mate, Lime leaf Extract, Lotus leaf, Ginger Root and Rhubarb Root. It is intended to replace your morning coffee and boost metabolism while providing you with natural, sustainable energy. The Colon Cleanse is formulated with a blend of Senna Leaf and Root, Hawthorn Berry Extract, Lotus Leaf, Lime Leaf & Extract, Psyllium Husk Seed, Phaseolus Calcaratus Seed, Rhubarb Root, Poria Cocos Stem Bark, and Valerian Rootto that aid in removing the toxins that can build up in the body and cause exhaustion, low energy levels, non-functioning digestive system, bloating, inflammation, and more. It is recommended you steep your Teami Colon in hot water for one to five minutes and gradually increase your steep time, and drink it every other night before bed for the best results. The kit also comes with a calendar to help track your 30-day progress. If you’re feeling lethargic and frankly, not yourself, health-wise, then you should definitely consider purchasing this comprehensive natural detox system.