Best Breast Milk Storage Bag

For mothers who are breastfeeding their babies, there are certain aspects of the process that need consideration beforehand. One of them is deciding what type of container to use to keep the milk fresh for your child. You’ll want something easy to pump into and easy to store. A breast milk storage bag is a popular option, as they handle both of the above requirements. Storage bags come in packs that can be put in the refrigerator or freezer to keep them usable and secure. There are a lot of different options of breastfeeding products on there, so which milk storage bags are the ones for you? Luckily, we’ve done some of the legwork for you. Below, we handpicked three choices for you to ponder because you can never be too prepared before the baby comes.

Best Twist Pouch

If you want to make sure that your breast milk is transportable and that the container is closed properly, check out the Kiinde Twist Pouch Breast Milk Storage Bags. Unlike regular zippered breast milk storage bags, these include threaded caps to keep your milk safe. You’ll be able to transfer it from work to home in a cooler and you won’t have to worry about it spilling. The real reason why we love these storage bags is that it eliminates the need to have to transfer your milk from bag to bottle. These pouches work perfectly with the Direct-Pump™ adapters, bottles and nipples (sold separately) to make feeding time simple. You can pump, store and feed all from the same bag. This 80 pack of six-ounce pouches will more than pay for itself, as you won’t have to worry about washing anything, as you just toss them into recycling after you use them. These bags are environmentally friendly, recyclable and can be heated or frozen. There are measurements directly on the pouch, so you’ll be able to monitor exactly how much your baby is drinking during a given sitting. The bags are pre-sterilized for your baby’s safety to ensure minimum introduction of germs. These will also work with bottle warmers to provide your son or daughter the nourishment they need.

Best Bag for Fast Thawing

For moms who pump and store their milk, it makes sense to freeze it so you always have some in reserve. The Lansinoh Breast Milk Storage Bags make the defrosting process easy to get your baby their food quickly. This pack comes with 100 bags that can each hold six ounces of milk. These are designed to lay flat during the freezing process and then brought out for fast thawing to protect the vitamins and nutrients in the milk. Each bag is double zipper sealed to prevent any kind of leakage and each side is built with double seams for added protection. They are pre-sterilized, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning it upon use. It works with Lansinoh breast pumps and pump adapters (sold separately), so you can pump directly into the bag or into the adapter, making storing simple. Each bag is BPA- and BPS-free, so your baby can enjoy their milk safely. Lansinoh was founded by a breastfeeding mom and has served mothers for over 35 years.

Best Value Bag

For those looking for a great return on their dollar and a bang-for-your-buck option, look no further than the Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags. You can get a pack of 25, 50 or 100 six-ounce bags, all of which are cost-effective choices. Each one of them is made of durable materials and is hygienically pre-sealed to ensure your child and milk is safe. All the bags are sealed with two zippers to protect against leakage. The very top has the zippers and the sides are built with double seams, protecting your milk. Whether you’re storing it in the fridge or the freezer, it should remain how you want it. The design is unique because it stands on its own but can also be laid flat, making storage simpler. Each bag has a large, write-on area, allowing you to label them quickly and efficiently with vital information. These bags are meant to be used as just save only bags and you should not be pumping directly into them. With each purchase, you’ll receive a resealable transport pouch, so you can carry it with you on the go.